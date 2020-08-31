Prime Plastic Surgery Opens Three Medical Spas In San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Plastic Surgery today announced the acquisition of a portfolio of medical spas located in La Mesa, Carmel Valley and Del Mar in San Diego County. The acquisitions are the latest in a series of growth initiatives to solidify Prime as a full-service cosmetic and plastic surgery practice with premier medical spas and plastic surgery procedures.

Prime Plastic Surgery is led by renowned physician, Dr. James Chao, MD FACS, who has a prestigious career as a nationally recognized plastic surgeon and entrepreneur. The latest expansion into medical spas will allow the brand to encompass the broad spectrum of aesthetic services for both medical and non-invasive procedures. Patients are now able to opt for the leading non-invasive and surgical enhancements by visiting any facility under the Prime brand.

Dr. James Chao, MD FACS is also appointed Chief Medical Officer of Prime Plastic Surgery & Medical Spas. Dr. Chao is one of top Plastic Surgeon's in the US and specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, reconstructive breast surgery and body contour surgery. He is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the American Society of Reconstructive Microsurgery. He is a former professor of surgery in the Division of Plastic Surgery at UC San Diego and received his medical degree at NYU School of Medicine and completed his undergraduate education at Stanford.

Ravin Bisla is appointed Chief Operating Officer at Prime Plastic Surgery and Med Spas. Mr. Bisla brings over fifteen years of experience in M&A, corporate finance and corporate development to the Prime brand as well as an extensive history in healthcare operations.

