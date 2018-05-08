Prime Risk Partners acquires Roblin Insurance and expands its platform into the Greater Boston area.

The partnership with Roblin signifies PRP's entrance into the New England market, with Roblin serving as PRP's regional platform. As part of PRP, Roblin will offer its clients the same trusted advice and excellent service for which it has always been known, now backed by the national resources of PRP. Additionally, PRP and Roblin seek to grow Roblin's current operation through investing in insurance professionals and finding complementary agency acquisitions.

Roblin Insurance opened its doors in 1933 and has grown into one of the largest insurance agencies in Massachusetts. Over the past 85 years, the firm has become a trusted advisor and valued partner by exceeding clients' expectations and understanding their business needs and risk exposure. More than 98 percent of Roblin's clients renew their policies each year as a result of the agency going the distance for its clients and providing unmatched customer service.

"Peter and Jim Roblin, together with their team, have earned a reputation based on quality and expertise, that we are proud to add to the Prime Risk Partners' family," said Bret Quigley, Chairman and CEO of Prime Risk Partners. "They provide outstanding service to their clients, including comprehensive programs for business and personal insurance, and employee benefits. Our partnership will provide clients with access to even greater resources and expertise."

"We are excited to join one of the fastest growing national insurance platforms in the country," said Peter Roblin, President. "We feel we are unmatched in the level of customer service that we provide by advocating for our clients, and PRP will provide additional tools and resources to enhance our current offerings."

PRP is rapidly building a national platform founded with leading regional agencies like Roblin Insurance that seek expansion through local management and knowledge with the resources of a dynamic national organization. Prime Risk Partners is #44 in the most recent Business Insurance 'Top 100 Business Brokers' ranking.

About Prime Risk Partners

Prime Risk Partners, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is building a superior national insurance distribution platform through selective acquisitions, strategic new hires, and thoughtful operations. Recently ranked among the top 50 brokers in the United States, Prime Risk Partners has a proven track record of success and decades of experience and is quickly becoming the partner of choice for industry professionals looking to grow exponentially while becoming a critical piece of a growing national organization. For more information, please visit www.primeriskpartners.com.

About Roblin Insurance

Roblin Insurance has been in business for over 85 years offering a full spectrum of business and personal insurance such as property and casualty, as well as employee benefit programs, including review, design, and administration of programs and workers' compensation. Since 1933, Roblin Insurance has served as a trusted advisor and valued partner by advocating for its clients and delivering the best service. For more information, please visit: www.RoblinInsurance.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prime-risk-partners-acquires-roblin-insurance-and-expands-its-platform-into-the-greater-boston-area-300644830.html

SOURCE Prime Risk Partners

Related Links

http://www.primeriskpartners.com

