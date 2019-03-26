Prime Robotics Announces Successful Warehouse Robotic System Deployment in Prague, Czech Republic

"After searching the World for a suitable AMR (Autonomous Mobile Robot) system, we selected Prime Robotics, because of the robustness of their hardware platform and their pedigree building warehouse management software," said Tomáš Kochaníček, CEO of Fordist Group. "The Mobile Shelf has been running smoothly for more than 3 months and we have been impressed with the ease of use, the ten-fold increase in picking speeds of our warehouse workers and the excellent customer support from Prime. We can now offer our customers a level of speed and efficiency that rivals Global market leaders."

Prime implemented two models of its Mobile Shelf robots for Fordist: The T-1000 capable of carrying loads up to 500kg together with piece picking stations for small to medium sized inventory items. For larger items and bulk orders Prime deployed the T-2000 Mobile Shelf robots designed to carry pallets up to 1,000 kg along with a corresponding pallet pick station. A video of the T-2000 robots interacting with the pallet pick stations may be viewed at:

https://www.primerobotics.com/resources/robot-videos/

"Prime appreciates the opportunity to partner with Fordist to leverage our Mobile Shelf warehouse robots to gain a competitive advantage over their peers in central Europe. Integrating our Robot Control System with their in-house warehouse management system went smoothly thanks to their mature business processes and clear vision."

About Prime Robotics

Founded in 2016, Prime Robotics spun out of Bleum, a leading software outsourcing firm focused on supply chain systems. Prime produces its Mobile Shelf robots for use in warehouses and is enhancing them for use in factories. Prime has offices in Denver, Colorado and in Shenzhen, China.

About Fordist Group

Fordist is based in Prague Czech Republic and has two complimentary service lines. It has a direct B2C business called Nákupka and it also offers third party logistics to companies looking to outsource their fulfillment needs in central Europe.

