Prime Roots is Hitting The Road With a Plant-Based 'Cybertruck Deli' Visiting Cities Across The US in Celebration of Earth Day

The Creator of Koji-Deli Meat Is Bringing Cold Cuts to a Hot Planet By Giving Away 1M Slices During Its Tour

BERKELEY, Calif., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for the road trip of a lifetime as Prime Roots, a leading plant-based food company, debuts its one-of-a-kind fully electric Cybertruck converted into a roving deli on wheels. The brand is embarking on a nationwide sampling tour to hand out 1 million slices within sandwiches of its freshly-sliced-behind-the-counter deli meats. The Cybertruck features a fully refrigerated deli case in the truck bed and ample power for a slicer from which to freshly slice and sample the koji-meats.

Cybertruck Tour, Prime Roots, Road Tour, Sampling, Deli Meat, Koji Meat

Prime Roots gave its Instagram, X, and Facebook followers the opportunity to name this maverick meat-free mobile through a nationwide naming contest, with a $1,000 cash prize for the winner. The official contest ended April 19th, 2024 at 12pm PT and the winning name is Montagu! This name was submitted by one of Prime Roots brilliant followers and is a reference to John Montagu 4th Earl of Sandwich who is known for the claim that he invented the Sandwich. While the old Earl may have originated the sandwich, this Montagu is reinventing the sandwich!

"At Prime Roots, in honor of Earth Month, we are kicking off our initiative to give out a million slices in the most sustainable food tour ever – in an electric-powered deli-mobile," said co-founder and CEO Kimberlie Le.

Prime Roots is kicking off the tour in Oregon starting April 26-April 28, for additional cities the craveable, freshly sliced koji-deli meats will be in, visit www.primeroots.com for dates and locations. Consumers can follow the Cybertruck's journey this season by following the brand's Instagram @primeroots.

About Prime Roots

Berkeley-based Prime Roots® is a plant-based meat company taking a fresh take on old world deli and charcuterie. The B-Corp is on a mission to satisfy meat cravings in a sustainable way with plant-based deli meat that is clean, nourishing, and a cut above the rest. The startup innovated the first-of-its kind line of freshly-sliceable deli meats and charcuterie which includes nostalgic flavors like koji-turkey, koji-ham, koji-salami, koji-pepperoni, koji-bacon, koji-pâté, and koji-foie gras. Made from koji, these products are designed for use in deli counters and restaurants. For more information, visit http://www.primeroots.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sonja Melin | Catie Currie

661-244-7983

[email protected]

www.startrco.com

SOURCE Prime Roots