Prime Source Pivots its Brand and Focuses on Providing Healthcare Solutions in Post-Acute Care (PAC) Industry

MONTVALE, N.J., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Source Healthcare Solutions recognized a gap in the post-acute care (PAC) industry and brought together experts in specific disciplines to provide effective best practice cost management solutions that empower owners and operators to optimize service delivery and reduce costs while increasing quality.

Nursing homes continue to close at alarming rates: 50% of hospital-based facilities closed their doors as did 16% of certified nursing homes and 10% of rural nursing homes over the past two decades. See the PAC industry stats [INFOGRAPHIC].

Michael Greenfield, CEO, Prime Source Healthcare Solutions, recently stated, "Nursing homes fail due to overspending, waste and underfunded reimbursement gaps. Prime Source can certainly provide facilities with a savings roadmap and comprehensive best practices to improve efficiencies and maximize operational and financial outcomes."

Group purchasing organizations (GPOs) alone are no longer enough to build financial success in the post-acute care ecosystem which is why Prime Source realigned its position in the market. Added Greenfield, "Prime Source is driving innovative change and disrupting service delivery standards in the PAC industry. We provide a collaborative and interdisciplinary approach to system-wide cost management best practices to maximize profitability."

Greenfield recently teamed with other PAC industry professionals to launch SHOPP (shopp.org) – the Society for Healthcare Organization Procurement Professionals – dedicated to supporting the data-driven, ethical evaluation of products and solutions that achieve meaningful and financially responsible healthcare outcomes.

