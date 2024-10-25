Prime Staffing Defies Industry Trends: Expanding and Hiring Amidst Widespread Healthcare Staffing Layoffs

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While the healthcare staffing industry is facing widespread layoffs and downsizing, Prime Staffing, a trusted mainstay in the national healthcare staffing market, is bucking the trend. With an eye toward growth and innovation, Prime Staffing is proud to announce its ongoing expansion, hiring initiatives, and the opening of new offices in India and the Philippines to supplement its U.S.team.

In contrast to many firms that are struggling with a slowdown in demand and organizational cutbacks, Prime Staffing is experiencing sustained growth. The company attributes its success to its adaptability, strategic planning and deep rooted relationships with clients and partners, and unwavering commitment to quality.

"We are witnessing a major transformation in the healthcare industry, and while many staffing firms are downsizing due to market challenges, we've remained focused on identifying opportunities for growth," said Michael Fazio, President of Prime Staffing. "By expanding our operations internationally and building out a strong, global workforce, we're positioning ourselves to meet the growing and diverse needs of our healthcare clients."

Prime Staffing's new offices in India and the Philippines will enhance its ability to provide 24/7 support, allowing for greater flexibility and seamless coordination with healthcare providers across the U.S. These international expansions will add to the company's robust talent pipeline, ensuring clients continue to receive top-tier medical professionals when and where they are needed most.

Prime Staffing has long been known for its hands-on approach to recruiting and placing qualified healthcare professionals in top facilities throughout the New York metropolitan area and beyond. With an expanding footprint and a strong presence across the United States over the last 5 years, the company is more equipped than ever to address the evolving challenges of the healthcare industry, providing an agile and responsive staffing solution in a time of great uncertainty.

"In this environment, adaptability is key. Our goal is not only to provide quality service but also to utilize the latest technology to enhance our client and employee experience. Prime has made a significant investment in AI integrated products, as well as adding more staff to the team, globally" added Jordan Belkin, Vice President of Global Operations. "We believe in the strength of our team, and this expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering superior care to our partners and their patients."

Prime Staffing's growth is a beacon of optimism in a healthcare staffing market currently undergoing rapid shifts. By expanding globally and investing in its workforce, the company is poised to remain a leader in delivering high-quality, reliable staffing solutions to healthcare providers across the U.S.

About Prime Staffing: Founded in 2007, Prime Staffing is a New York-based healthcare staffing firm dedicated to providing personalized, reliable staffing solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, and healthcare facilities. With a commitment to quality, Prime Staffing delivers top-tier professionals to meet the demands of an ever-changing healthcare landscape. For more information, visit www.primestaffingnyc.com.

