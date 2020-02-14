Prime Technological Services Announces The Acquisition Of I Technical Services (ITS)

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Technological Services, LLC ("Prime or the Company"), a turn-key provider of electronics manufacturing services announced today that it has acquired I Technical Services ("ITS"), an Alpharetta, Georgia based provider of printed circuit boards, electronics assemblies and top level electrical and electronic products for OEM's in commercial, industrial, aerospace, medical and military market segments. ITS was founded in 2003 by Mike Thompson, an entrepreneur and executive with 30+ years' experience in the electronics manufacturing industry. Mike will continue to work with Prime as a Strategic Advisor to the Prime leadership and Board.

"The acquisition of ITS is strategic in nature as it further enhances Prime's ability to add greater depth to our vertically integrated services model while broadening the Company's resources in key areas of the business. Prime gains additional manufacturing and service capacity, expansion of our customer base into additional geographic and vertical markets, additive equipment and technical capability and the benefits of greater scale, scope and diversification. We remain committed to investing in those capabilities and services offerings that will prove beneficial to our customers in the end markets which they serve," said Greg Chesnutt, President and CEO of Prime.

Mike Thompson, President and CEO of ITS said, "I am excited that ITS has joined the Prime Technological Services team. The combined company has strong operational, technical and financial resources for continued growth, innovation, and expansion of service offerings to our customers. The companies' shared commitment to values, customer centricity and team member development were key drivers of the decision to join forces."

"The ITS acquisition further demonstrates our commitment to enhance our vertical service offering for current and prospective customers," said Joe Litavis, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Prime. "A terrific combination, ITS is a full-service electronics manufacturing services provider of printed circuit board assemblies and higher-level complete box build services. ITS offers quick turn prototype and new product introduction capabilities along with extensive testing capabilities and after-market services. This will really resonate with customers in our targeted aerospace, defense, medical, industrial and communications markets throughout the US."

About Prime

Prime Technological Services, LLC is an EMS provider of printed circuit board (PCB) layout, assembly, test and integration services which support the military, aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. We are an ISO-9001/AS9100/ISO-13485 certified electronic manufacturing services company headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia whose service offerings include product engineering, supply chain management, component assembly, system level integration, test development, customer order fulfillment, repair and logistics, and full product life cycle support. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.prime-ems.com/

