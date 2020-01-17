Prime Technological Services Announces The Acquisition Of TeligentEMS

ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Technological Services, LLC ("Prime" or the "Company"), a turn-key provider of electronics manufacturing services announced today that it has acquired TeligentEMS, LLC ("TeligentEMS"), a leading provider of printed circuit boards, electronics assemblies and top level electrical and electronic products for OEM's in commercial, industrial, aerospace, medical and military market segments. TeligentEMS was founded in 2002 by Chris Eldred and operates two manufacturing facilities near Tallahassee, Florida. The acquisition of TeligentEMS enhances the growth of Prime and adds significant capabilities to the Company's service offering for customers and is an important next step in expanding Prime's presence in the U.S. market.

"The acquisition of TeligentEMS is a key element of our customer driven strategy of providing the manufacturing services and geographic footprint our customers require. TeligentEMS has turnkey capabilities that meet their customer's most demanding requirements from design through complex manufacturing solutions. TeligentEMS is also strategically located in the Southeast and represents a significant expansion of our value delivery platform for customers in targeted vertical markets. The combination of the two companies and our commitment to sustained, on-going investment in our people and capabilities positions Prime to provide even greater value as our customer's businesses grow and their needs evolve," said Greg Chesnutt, President and CEO of Prime.

Chris Eldred, Founder, President and CEO of TeligentEMS, said, "I am excited that TeligentEMS has joined the Prime Technological Services team. The combined company has strong operational, technical and financial resources for continued growth, innovation, and expansion of service offerings to our customers. The companies' shared commitment to values, customer centricity and team member development were key drivers of the decision to join forces."

"The TeligentEMS acquisition comes at a perfect time for the Company and provides a vast range of opportunities for all current and prospective customers," said Joe Litavis, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Prime. "A terrific combination, TeligentEMS brings many complimentary and additive capabilities including extensive RF manufacturing and test experience in support of communications technologies that will resonate with customers in our targeted aerospace, defense, medical, industrial and communications markets throughout the U.S."

About Prime

Prime Technological Services, LLC is an EMS provider of printed circuit board (PCB) layout, assembly, test and integration services which support the military, aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. Prime is an ISO-9001/AS9100/ISO-13485 certified electronic manufacturing services company headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia whose service offerings include product engineering, supply chain management, component assembly, system level integration, test development, customer order fulfillment, repair and logistics, and full product life cycle support. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.prime-ems.com/

