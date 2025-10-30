Prime Therapeutics and Sempre Health Expand Innovative Behavior-Based Pricing Model to Advance Patient Affordability

Following strong results with Blue Cross NC, Prime and Sempre expand availability of affordability and adherence solutions to commercial clients nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime), a pharmacy solutions organization focused on delivering savings, simplicity, and support, is expanding access to behavior-based medication pricing through a nationwide engagement with Sempre Health (Sempre). This strategic initiative strengthens Prime's commitment to innovation in prescription affordability and adherence, offering clients new ways to help their commercial members save and stay on therapy.

According to recent research from the KFF, nearly 30% of Americans skip prescriptions due to cost, driving an estimated $290 billion in avoidable medical expenses each year. Sempre addresses medication non-adherence through its behavior-based pricing platform, which rewards healthy behaviors like timely refills and sustained adherence through partnerships with health plans, life science companies, and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), including Prime.

Recent results from Prime's client, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC), underscore the impact of this model. Since launching in 2022, the program has enrolled more than 19,500 patients, supported over 70,000 prescription fills, and generated $4.7 million in member savings. The initiative also achieved a Net Promoter Score of 98 and increased medication adherence by 15 percentage points.

Compelled by these results, Prime and Sempre are offering this proven model nationwide, enabling more commercial clients to boost adherence, reduce costs and deliver measurable value to their members.

"Scaling innovation in pharmacy benefit design requires more than good intent. It takes proven solutions that deliver measurable impact across diverse populations," said Christopher Saliba, Vice President, Enterprise Solutions, Prime. "The outcomes with Blue Cross NC and Sempre show exactly why we invest in initiatives like this: to make healthcare more affordable, improve adherence and support healthier lives."

"Too many people are forced to choose between paying their bills and filling their prescription," said Anurati Mathur, CEO of Sempre Health. "Our work with Prime Therapeutics means that millions of people can stay on their life-saving medications without financial strain. We're thrilled to scale this impact nationwide."

"At Blue Cross NC, we've witnessed Sempre become a critical piece of our affordability strategy, driving real improvements in adherence and member satisfaction," said Suzanne Tratuman, VP of Pharmacy Services, Blue Cross NC. "We're excited to see this collaboration take a proven approach forward for the benefit of millions more members."

This initiative highlights Prime's ongoing commitment to transforming medication affordability through innovative partnerships that align incentives for members, health plans, and health care stakeholders to drive meaningful change throughout the healthcare industry.

About Prime Therapeutics

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) is a pharmacy solutions partner that delivers savings, simplicity and support to customers and members. Prime provides care to millions of people across the country through pharmacy benefit management, specialty and medical drug management, and state government solutions. Prime creates a new standard for the industry by doing what's right through a conflict-free approach, offering a holistic specialty experience, accessing the most modern technology, and emphasizing purpose beyond profits. To learn more, visit PrimeTherapeutics.com or follow Prime on LinkedIn .

About Sempre Health

Sempre Health (Sempre) partners with PBMs, health plans, and life sciences companies to improve medication adherence and affordability through behavior-based pricing. Sempre's technology delivers real-time discounts and incentives directly to members, resulting in higher adherence rates, extended length of therapy, and significant patient savings. Learn more at semprehealth.com .

Media Contact

Liv Pickett

[email protected]

SOURCE Sempre Health