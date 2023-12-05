Prime Therapeutics announces Ken Bodmer as chief financial officer

News provided by

Prime Therapeutics LLC

05 Dec, 2023, 09:01 ET

EAGAN, Minn., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Prime Therapeutics LLC/Magellan Rx Management LLC (Prime/MRx) announces that it has appointed Ken Bodmer as chief financial officer (CFO), effective Dec. 4, 2023.

Continue Reading
Ken Bodmer, chief financial officer, Prime Therapeutics
Ken Bodmer, chief financial officer, Prime Therapeutics

"Ken is an extraordinary leader with a deep understanding of the markets we serve and brings a unique blend of financial and operational expertise coupled with a proven track record of success," said Mostafa Kamal, president and chief executive officer at Prime. "I've always believed the role of CFO is about much more than managing the numbers. It's about shaping the financial strategy of the company in ways that align with our core values and mission and Ken is the right person to do just that."

Bodmer has more than 20 years of experience in business and financial leadership in both pharmacy benefit management and specialty pharmacy. Prior to joining Prime/MRx, Bodmer most recently served as both president and CFO at PANTHERx Rare, a rare-disease pharmacy focused on caring for patients with complex conditions. Prior to joining PANTHERx, Bodmer held leadership positions at CVS Health. His previous experience also includes both CFO and chief operating officer roles at Accredo, as well as key financial leadership roles at Medco (now Express Scripts) and Catamaran (now OptumRx).

"I am honored to join Prime/MRx at such a pivotal time in the health care industry," said Bodmer. "Prime/MRx's capabilities, reach and unique vision position the company to reimaging pharmacy management at a time when it matters more than ever. I'm looking forward to being part of that success."

Bodmer completed his Master of Business Administration from Seton Hall University and his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Villanova University. He is a member of the Financial Executive Institute, the Institute of Management Accountants, the American Institute of CPAs, and the Academy for Healthcare Management.

About Prime Therapeutics + Magellan Rx
Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) is a diversified pharmacy solutions organization serving health plans, employers and government programs. Prime is collectively owned by 19 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans. Magellan Rx Management LLC, a Prime Therapeutics LLC Company, is a pioneer in specialty and medical drug management and a leader in serving public sector state government programs. Together Prime and Magellan Rx provide a wide range of clients with solutions that bridge the distance between medical and pharmacy management. For more information visit primetherapeutics.com and magellanrx.com or follow us on X (Twitter) at @Prime_PBM and @Magellan_Rx.

Contact:

Denise Lecher

Director, public relations

612.777.5763

[email protected] 

SOURCE Prime Therapeutics LLC

Also from this source

Magellan Medicaid Administration Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Recertification

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) and Magellan Rx announced today that Magellan Medicaid Administration, LLC (MMA), the organization's state government...

Prime Therapeutics and Magellan Rx to present three managed care pharmacy research studies at AMCP Nexus

Prime Therapeutics LLC/Magellan Rx Management (Prime/MRx) will present three research studies at the 2023 Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP)...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.