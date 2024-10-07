Prime Therapeutics announces new, cost-effective Humira® biosimilar solutions, offering clients flexibility and choice

EAGAN, Minn., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) today announced new, cost-effective Humira biosimilar solutions, offering clients continued flexibility and choice, along with financial risk mitigation strategies designed to maintain and promote access to biosimilars for millions of Americans. These new solutions reflect Prime's distinctive conflict-free approach to the prescription drug supply chain model by offering clients access to biosimilar therapies through a broad network of quality specialty pharmacies.

Beginning in 2025, Prime will recommend four manufacturers that offer new biosimilar options for plans, including Organon (Hadlima®), Teva (Simlandi®), Sandoz (adalimumab-adaz), and Celltrion (adalimumab-aaty). Plan options will include retaining Humira® in a parity position to biosimilars, biosimilars first, or biosimilars only strategies. All solutions offer clients access to four, low list-price biosimilar options, with net costs as low as $500-600 per 30-day supply.

Adding these solutions deliver more options to the market that allow providers, pharmacies and members choice, leading to biosimilar conversion success. Further, Prime's recommended options have robust biosimilar pipelines, demonstrating a long-term investment in success in the market to provide members with stability and access to their necessary therapies. Prime also supports the efforts of biosimilar manufacturers to provide patient support to keep out-of-pocket costs affordable for most commercial members.

"As a trusted, truly transparent pharmacy partner, Prime curates the best solutions, customized for our clients' needs," said Dave Schlett, executive vice president and president, PBM solutions at Prime. "When assessing which option to pursue, clients need to consider the existing member impact, as well as the ability to shift drug market shares to ensure that total plan cost objectives and member savings are achieved."

Prime is committed to generating savings, simplifying the navigation of the pharmacy benefit and supporting members on their care management journey.

About Prime Therapeutics

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) is a diversified pharmacy solutions organization. We offer innovative pharmacy benefit management, specialty and medical drug management, and state government solutions to millions of people across the country. At Prime, we're reimagining pharmacy solutions to provide the care we'd want for our loved ones. We challenge the way it's always been done to develop intelligently designed solutions that deliver savings, simplicity and support to help people achieve better health. For more information, visit us at PrimeTherapeutics.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact: Denise Lecher

Director, Public Relations

[email protected]

612.777.5763

SOURCE Prime Therapeutics LLC