Prime Therapeutics Appoints New Chief Compliance Officer

News provided by

Prime Therapeutics LLC

21 Sep, 2023, 09:01 ET

Tizgel High to lead Prime/MRx compliance

EAGAN, Minn., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC/Magellan Rx, a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) serving nearly 40 million members nationally, announces Tizgel High as chief compliance officer. High will assume leadership for the organization's compliance function, including corporate compliance, privacy, regulatory compliance, audit management and compliance assessment.

High spent the previous decade at LifePoint Health where she progressed through a series of roles with increasing legal and compliance responsibility, culminating in her appointment as chief compliance and privacy officer. Prior to LifePoint, High worked as an attorney specializing in health care law including working as legal counsel for Community Health Systems and as an associate at several law firms.

"Tizgel is an innovative and collaborative leader who will build upon our strong culture and legacy of compliance to deliver a best-in-class compliance program supporting our growing enterprise," said Mike Kolar, JD, senior vice president and general counsel, Prime. "Tizgel possesses the thoughtful attitude and creative approach that will enable us to expand and enhance this critical area of our business."

High received her bachelor's degree from Princeton University and her Juris Doctor from the University of Georgia School of Law. She is active in both the compliance profession and her local community, and currently serves on the board for the American Health Law Association as well as local education-focused boards in the Nashville, Tennessee area.

About Prime Therapeutics + Magellan Rx
Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) is a diversified pharmacy solutions organization serving health plans, employers and government programs. Prime is collectively owned by 19 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans. Magellan Rx Management, a Prime Therapeutics LLC Company, is a pioneer in specialty and medical drug management and a leader in serving public sector state government programs. Together Prime and Magellan Rx provide a wide range of clients with solutions that bridge the distance between medical and pharmacy management. For more information visit primetherapeutics.com and magellanrx.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Prime_PBM and @Magellan_Rx.

Contact: Denise Lecher
              Director, Public Relations
              612.777.5763
              denise.lecher@primetherapeutics.com

SOURCE Prime Therapeutics LLC

Prime Therapeutics and Magellan Rx enhance specialty pharmacy patient experience with Inovalon's ScriptMed® SaaS Solution

Important Notification of Data Security Incident

