Prime Therapeutics bolsters its position as industry leader with 10 research studies at AMCP Nexus 2024

Studies include Prime's GLP-1 obesity research, the impact of social determinants of health and more

EAGAN, Minn., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) continues to position itself as a leader in the pharmacy solutions industry by presenting 10 research studies at the 2024 Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) Nexus event, Oct. 14–17 in Las Vegas.

Using integrated medical and pharmacy claims data, researchers from across the organization evaluated real-world drug utilization, managed care pharmacy programs, and associated cost of care for a range of topics, including adherence/persistence data of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonist drug therapies for weight loss, the impact of social determinants of health (SDOH) on asthma and diabetes drug treatment, and more.

"At Prime, we aspire to be an icon for innovation in pharmacy solutions, and it's our managed care pharmacy research that brings this to life and sets us apart in our industry," said Steve Cutts, senior vice president of specialty and clinical solutions. "We are proud of our researchers for their hard work forging a path toward better health outcomes and reduced costs for our members."

The following studies will be presented at this year's event, further exemplifying Prime's efforts to save, simplify and support every piece of the pharmacy experience:

Save: Making medications more affordable

Simplify: Delivering an easy, transparent experience

Methodological Framework for Propensity Adjusted Benchmarks for Pharmacy Key Performance Indicators

The purpose of the study was to create a methodological framework for using propensity score weighting to adjust for varying risk profiles when comparing an index group to a benchmark group with a similar risk profile on pharmacy key performance indicators.

The purpose of the study was to create a methodological framework for using propensity score weighting to adjust for varying risk profiles when comparing an index group to a benchmark group with a similar risk profile on pharmacy key performance indicators. Promoting Health Equity Through Enhanced, Personalized Digital Outreach

This study analyzed engagement and Medicare health plan performance among Spanish-speaking populations.

Support: Helping people achieve better health

Prime researchers also will participate in several on-stage sessions during 2024 AMCP Nexus. Additional information on these sessions can be found on the AMCP Nexus agenda.

"Prime's specialty programs focus on the member first to promote the highest quality care in the most cost-efficient manner, which is why we are proud to deliver the keynote on Specialty Pharmaceuticals in Development at AMCP Nexus," Cutts added. "We are excited to showcase our research with our peers and illustrate how Prime can reimagine pharmacy solutions."

For more information on the studies listed above and additional insights from the event, visit the Prime newsroom.

About Prime Therapeutics

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) is a diversified pharmacy solutions organization. We offer innovative pharmacy benefit management, specialty and medical drug management, and state government solutions to millions of people across the country. At Prime, we're reimagining pharmacy solutions to provide the care we'd want for our loved ones. We challenge the way it's always been done to develop intelligently designed solutions that deliver savings, simplicity and support to help people achieve better health. For more information, visit us at PrimeTherapeutics.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Alex Cook

Manager, Public Relations

612.777.4217

[email protected]

SOURCE Prime Therapeutics LLC