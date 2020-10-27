Prime Therapeutics Debuts its MedSelect™ Medical Drug List

EAGAN, Minn., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help health plans effectively manage drug therapy on the medical benefit, Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) has developed MedSelectTM, its national medical drug management list. Prime has developed industry leading drug management strategies that are designed to improve the cost effectiveness of drugs paid under the medical benefit.

"Our primary goal is to help our members get the medicine they need to optimize their health," said Joseph Leach, M.D., senior vice president and chief medical officer for Prime. "There are a growing number of specialty drugs that are covered by the medical insurance benefit, which is why we've expanded our approach to ensure we encourage the use of therapies that bring the most value to our members under the medical benefit."

The MedSelect drug list includes drugs based on clinical efficacy and/or superiority as well as cost-effectiveness which can provide members with access to medical drugs that may lead to improved health outcomes. The drug list steers clients toward a drug in certain therapeutic categories that meets the factors mentioned above. MedSelect uses utilization management and site of care opportunities that seek to achieve savings and appropriate medical drug use. It's expected that MedSelect will help enable Blue Plans to achieve a 4-7% reduction in medical drug cost through cost avoidance.

MedSelect will offer both managed and highly managed strategies. MedSelect – Managed follows strategies that are more flexible and allow for more drug choice options; while MedSelect – Highly Managed follows strategies that are more selective and geared toward the lowest net-cost options. MedSelect is the latest offering in Prime's suite of total drug management tools.

About Prime Therapeutics

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) makes health care work better by helping people get the medicine they need to feel better and live well. Prime provides total drug management solutions for health plans, employers, and government programs including Medicare and Medicaid. The company processes claims and offers clinical services for people with complex medical conditions. Prime serves more than 30 million people. It is collectively owned by 18 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans. For more information visit www.primetherapeutics.com or follow @Prime_PBM on Twitter.

CONTACT:

Jenine Anderson

Public Relations Manager

Prime Therapeutics

612.777.5629

[email protected]

SOURCE Prime Therapeutics LLC

Related Links

http://www.primetherapeutics.com

