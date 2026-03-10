Prime Therapeutics delivers more than $100 million in savings by improving care coordination and reducing treatment delays for cancer and cystic fibrosis patients

Prime's IntegratedRx® model brings pharmacists and providers together to improve care and reduce costs

EAGAN, Minn., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics (Prime) has delivered more than $100 million in savings for health plans and clients through its IntegratedRx® model, which improves patient care by providing improved access to critical medications and fostering greater coordination between pharmacists and doctors.

As part of Prime's commitment to improving patient access and driving lower costs, the model enables eligible patients to get cancer and cystic fibrosis medications filled on site at the health systems and clinics where they are already receiving care. IntegratedRx also features Prime technology that enables pharmacists and other members of the care team to collaborate to begin treatment sooner, which is key to better outcomes.

For patients, Integrated Rx eliminates handoffs across multiple disconnected entities, creating better access to medications. By simplifying the process, Prime ensures patients spend less time navigating the system and more time focused on their health, while health plans and employers benefit from lower costs and less administrative work.

"Too often, patients with cancer or cystic fibrosis experience treatment delays because care is fragmented," said Steve Cutts, PharmD, chief clinical and specialty officer for Prime. "When prescribers and pharmacists don't have a shared, real-time view of the patient, it can delay treatment, negatively impact adherence, and increase the risk of hospitalization or serious medical events – all of which can adversely affect outcomes and drive higher costs. Our approach helps to ensure the care team is coordinated, which closes gaps in care and gets patients on therapy sooner."

Beyond the patient care benefits, Prime's IntegratedRx platform has produced measurable clinical and financial results since its introduction in 2022, including:

9% reduction in total medical cost of care for oncology patients.

Average annual savings of approximately $5,200 per oncology patient.

$28,200 average annual savings per patient with cystic fibrosis.

95% patient satisfaction with the platform.

"IntegratedRx is one of many solutions Prime offers to help deliver savings for health plans and clients, while improving access and affordability for patients. We're proud of our achievement of $100 million in savings and also acknowledge that our approach benefits patients with support from first prescription to refills and follow-up, extending far beyond the monetary savings IntegratedRx delivers to health plans and employers," Cutts continued.

Prime's pharmacy solutions are designed to give health plans, employers, and patients flexibility and choice, with decisions grounded in clinical value, patient experience and total cost of care.

About Prime Therapeutics

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) is a diversified pharmacy solutions organization. We offer innovative pharmacy benefit management, specialty and medical drug management, and state government solutions to millions of people across the country. At Prime, we're reimagining pharmacy solutions to provide the care we'd want for our loved ones. We challenge the way it's always been done to develop intelligently designed solutions that deliver savings, simplicity and support to help people achieve better health. For more information, visit us at PrimeTherapeutics.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Jenine Anderson

Sr. Public Relations Manager

612.777.5629

[email protected]

SOURCE Prime Therapeutics LLC