Prime Therapeutics earns accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance

Prime recognized for Utilization Management Accreditation

EAGAN, Minn., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime), a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) serving nearly 38 million members nationally, today announced it was accredited by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for Utilization Management. NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation is a quality assessment program that focuses on consumer protection and customer service improvement.

"We are honored to receive this accreditation in utilization management from NCQA which reinforces our dedication and commitment to an evidence-based utilization management program designed to improve patient outcomes," said Mostafa Kamal, president, Prime Therapeutics, and chief executive officer, Magellan Rx. "This achievement demonstrates our commitment to NCQA's high quality standards as we strive to reimagine pharmacy management to provide the same care we would want for our loved ones."

NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation focuses on consumer protection and improvement in service to customers. Standards recognize that organizations that apply for accreditation have open access networks and can improve service quality and utilize customized structures to meet purchaser needs. NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation reduces duplicative oversight and inefficient gathering of information by organizations.

"Achieving NCQA Utilization Management demonstrates that Prime Therapeutics has the systems, process and personnel in place to conduct utilization management in accordance with the strictest quality standards," said NCQA President Margaret E. O'Kane.

NCQA has reviewed and accredited Prime's Utilization Management functions only. For complete details on the scope of this review, visit www.ncqa.org.

About Prime Therapeutics + Magellan Rx 
Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) is a diversified pharmacy solutions organization serving health plans, employers and government programs. Prime is collectively owned by 19 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans. Magellan Rx Management, a Prime Therapeutics LLC Company, is a pioneer in specialty and medical drug management and a leader in serving public sector state government programs. Together Prime and Magellan Rx provide a wide range of clients with solutions that bridge the distance between medical and pharmacy management. For more information visit www.primetherapeutics.com  and www.magellanrx.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Prime_PBM and @Magellan_Rx. 

About NCQA
NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. Find NCQA online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

