Prime Therapeutics hires industry veteran Mike Edwards to lead new market-focused organization

EAGAN, Minn., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Prime Therapeutics, LLC/Magellan Rx Management (Prime/MRx) announces the appointment of health care leader Mike Edwards as president, markets. Edwards will oversee Prime/MRx's growth and client engagement teams across all market segments.

"Mike is an accomplished leader with deep expertise in our business and a proven track record. I am thrilled he is joining our leadership team as we sharpen our focus on delivering differentiated solutions and service to our clients," said Mostafa Kamal, president and chief executive officer. "Under Mike's leadership, we will bring together our enterprise-wide sales, client engagement, and Medicare and Medicaid teams with a laser focus on being consultative partners with our clients to deeply understand their strategies and needs."

Over the course of his career, Edwards has been instrumental in building and leading high performing teams across our industry. Most recently, Edwards served as chief executive officer at MedMinder and chief commercial officer at Truveris. Previously, Edwards held various executive roles at Optum, including president, commercial markets at OptumRx, UnitedHealth Group's pharmacy business. Edwards also served as chief growth officer where he led go to market functions, including sales and account management across all market segments. Additionally, Edwards held various senior leadership roles at Catamaran, Express Scripts and Medco.

"In today's rapidly evolving market, Prime is positioned to help clients solve their most complex challenges and deliver better experiences for their members and employees," said Edwards. "I'm extremely excited about the opportunity to work with the Prime team and all of its clients."

Edwards received his bachelor's degree from Rutgers University and a master's degree from New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) in International Business Finance and a Master of Business Administration in the Management of Technology.

About Prime Therapeutics + Magellan Rx

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) is a diversified pharmacy solutions organization serving health plans, employers and government programs. Prime is collectively owned by 19 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans. Magellan Rx Management LLC, a Prime Therapeutics LLC Company, is a pioneer in specialty and medical drug management and a leader in serving public sector state government programs. Together Prime and Magellan Rx provide a wide range of clients with solutions that bridge the distance between medical and pharmacy management. For more information visit primetherapeutics.com and magellanrx.com or follow us on X (Twitter) at @Prime_PBM and @Magellan_Rx.

