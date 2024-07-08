Prime Therapeutics hires new CIO to lead digital transformation

Dinesh Kandanchatha joined the organization July 1

EAGAN, Minn., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) announces the hiring of Dinesh Kandanchatha as chief information officer (CIO), effective July 1, 2024.

In this role, Kandanchatha will play a central role in shaping and executing Prime's information technology (IT) strategy, overseeing program delivery and providing operational support. He will lead IT planning for the delivery of information systems – including security and efficiency of IT operations.

"Efficient, quality and compliant technology is foundational to our industry and our organization," said Matthew Mertel, senior vice president, chief operating officer. "Dinesh brings a new perspective steeped in deep technology acumen. I'm looking forward to Dinesh joining our team and I'm confident he will challenge our thinking, push us to innovate in new ways, and positively impact our technology solutions for our health plan partners, members and stakeholders."

Kandanchatha has more than 25 years of technology leadership, and was most recently managing partner, HealthTech and Life Sciences at Emids, a leader in technology-led transformation and digital engineering solutions for the health care industry. At Emids, Kandanchatha was responsible for strategy and operations for engineering, cloud, design and data for pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and other specialty health record systems. Before that, Kandanchatha's entrepreneurial background was honed by previous work focused on building up several start-ups by bringing their technology to scale, including Patriot One Technologies, where he was a founder.

Kandanchatha has both bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Ottawa in Ontario, Canada. Kandanchatha is a Top 40 under 40 winner and serves on the board of multiple public and private organizations.

About Prime Therapeutics + Magellan Rx

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) is a diversified pharmacy solutions organization serving health plans, employers and government programs. Magellan Rx Management LLC, a Prime Therapeutics LLC Company, is a pioneer in specialty and medical drug management and a leader in serving public sector state government programs. Together Prime and Magellan Rx provide a wide range of clients with solutions that bridge the distance between medical and pharmacy management. For more information visit primetherapeutics.com and magellanrx.com or follow us on X (Twitter) at @Prime_PBM and @Magellan_Rx.

