Prime Therapeutics introduces a bold new brand and vision to reimagine pharmacy solutions

The new brand combines Prime and Magellan Rx Management (Magellan Rx) under the Prime Therapeutics name. This brings together complementary entities to reflect the breadth, depth and differentiation of this fully integrated organization. Established on the strength of a unique foundation built from Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, Prime has evolved into a next-generation pharmacy solutions enterprise that offers a differentiated experience, delivering more value to those it serves.

"Prime's new brand represents our ambition to become an icon for change and innovation in pharmacy solutions," said Mostafa Kamal, president and chief executive officer at Prime. "The mega trends impacting our industry require a bold response to meet the moment, and Prime is reshaping how pharmacy benefits are managed in a way that is patient-centric, more affordable and more intuitive."

Prime is creating a new standard for the industry through these areas of distinction:

Truly transparent and conflict free: Prime doesn't steer people to its own pharmacies or pursue the highest margins. Instead, Prime demonstrates true transparency to do what's right for its customers and their members, passing value back to those it serves.

Holistic specialty expertise: With unmatched experience, Prime takes a comprehensive approach to specialty drugs. Prime manages whole-person health and looks at insights across both the pharmacy and medical benefits.

Modern technology: With exclusive access to the most modern, connected and intuitive pharmacy platform, Prime is accelerating innovation to meet the moment for its customers.

Purpose beyond profits: As a privately held company owned by mission-driven partners, Prime is not distracted by short-term priorities. Instead, Prime is focused on creating transformative impact with the best long-term solutions.

"Shifting industry trends present significant opportunities to leverage Prime's scale and unique capabilities to drive meaningful transformation in our industry," added Kamal. "We have the expertise, capabilities and solutions to offer unparalleled value to the market."

The refreshed brand identity inclusive of a new logo, imagery, colors, website and customer experience, will be unveiled this week at Prime's flagship event, Specialty Summit.

About Prime Therapeutics

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) is a diversified pharmacy solutions organization. We offer innovative pharmacy benefit management, specialty and medical drug management, and state government solutions to millions of people across the country. At Prime, we're reimagining pharmacy solutions to provide the care we'd want for our loved ones. We challenge the way it's always been done to develop intelligently designed solutions that deliver savings, simplicity and support to help people achieve better health. For more information, visit us at PrimeTherapeutics.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

