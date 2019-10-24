Prime Therapeutics' Omaha Branch Moves into Inviting New Space

EAGAN, Minn., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime), a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) serving more than 28 million members nationally, is moving its Omaha, Neb. office to a newly renovated facility less than a block from its previous office. Prime's 250 Omaha-based personnel will enjoy modern workspaces with state-of-the-art amenities.

"This is an incredibly positive, exciting move for our Omaha team," said Kim Gibson, assistant vice president, real estate and facilities at Prime. "The employees who serve members on behalf of our health plan clients are an integral asset of our organization. Providing them with an efficient and productive space is critical to making health care work better and helping people get the medicine they need."

The City of Omaha has been the home to Prime's contact center and operations teams since 1998. As Prime's voice to the customer, the new Omaha facility will support staff with amenities such as:

A light-filled and open environment to support productivity and engagement throughout the office complete with sound-absorbing installations to reduce the pass-through noise of an open office setting.

Work lounges and multi-purpose spaces designed for collaboration and staff breaks.

Five large meeting rooms designed and dedicated for operations and training contact center support teams.

Grab-and-go self-service pantry for fresh, quick and convenient food options.

Free employee fitness center with cardio equipment, free weights and locker rooms.

"Prime's new Omaha office design mirrors our new headquarters in Eagan, Minn. as it carries through similar furnishings, brand colors and architecture. By offering similar spaces, we can help unify our employees and drive cross-organization collaboration even though they aren't all physically together," said Gibson. "This new space will not only serve our employees and ultimately members in a better, more efficient way, but it allows for future growth in Omaha."

To see current job offerings in the Omaha area, visit the Careers page of primetherapeutics.com.

Currently, Prime employs more than 3,400 employees nationwide with its headquarters in Eagan, Minn. To see images of the new facility, visit the Newsroom on primetherapeutics.com.

About Prime Therapeutics

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) makes health care work better by helping people get the medicine they need to feel better and live well. Prime provides total drug management solutions for health plans, employers, and government programs including Medicare and Medicaid. The company processes claims and offers clinical services for people with complex medical conditions. Prime serves more than 28 million people. It is collectively owned by 18 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans. For more information visit www.primetherapeutics.com or follow @Prime_PBM on Twitter.

Contact: Denise Lecher

Manager, Corporate Communications

612.777.5763

denise.lecher@primetherapeutics.com

SOURCE Prime Therapeutics LLC

Related Links

http://www.primetherapeutics.com

