Prime Therapeutics to present latest managed care pharmacy insights at AMCP Nexus 2025

EAGAN, Minn., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As health care costs continue to rise, Prime Therapeutics (Prime) is providing essential leadership and data-driven insights to drive affordability and access in health care. At the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) Nexus 2025 conference in National Harbor, Maryland on Oct. 27–30, Prime will present five research posters and lead educational sessions on key industry topics, including cost and clinical issues that matter to health care purchasers.

"Patients and providers face unprecedented uncertainty and rising costs across the health care ecosystem, so it's our responsibility as a trusted partner to deliver fact-based insights that promote improved affordability, access and health outcomes," said Steve Cutts, chief clinical and specialty officer at Prime.

Among the research posters presented at AMCP Nexus 2025:

The GLP-1 persistence studies take an in-depth look at Prime's previously announced Year-3 real-world research of the popular obesity drugs.

"Prime's ongoing study of GLP-1s has positioned our organization as a leading voice on the impact of these drugs in the treatment of obesity but also the need to improve persistence and the subsequent health care costs associated with these therapies," Cutts said. "I'm proud to see all of our researchers awarded for their work at AMCP Nexus."

Visit the AMCP Nexus agenda for more details on the poster presentations and educational sessions. For more information on the studies, and for additional insights from the event, visit the Prime newsroom.

