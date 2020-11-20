Prime Therapeutics welcomes three leaders to transform the PBM's technology, data analytics solutions

EAGAN, Minn., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime), a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) serving more than 30 million members nationally, recently welcomed three new leaders to transform its information technology and data management and analytics areas.

Urvi Randhar joined Prime as senior vice president, chief information and technology officer; she is accountable for the strategic direction and operational performance of Prime's IT systems and infrastructure, including operations, architecture, security, application development and support.

Sam Mohanty joined Prime in the newly created role of vice president and chief data officer; he is tasked with defining Prime's enterprise-wide information management and technology architecture strategy to build a world class data and analytics eco system, supported by effective governance, control and data optimization.

Sarah Taylor joined Prime, also in a newly created role, as vice president and chief analytics officer; she will establish a strategy for bringing industry leading analytic insights to Prime's clients and the market. Sarah's focus will include driving predicative analytics associated with integrated pharmacy and medical data and delivering real time actionable data and information to providers and members.

Advanced technology that drives efficiency and actionable analytics is a foundational element of the Blue + Prime strategy. "The addition of these three industry experts will improve our ability to provide the right data at the right time to clients and fuel further innovation that will allow Prime to serve our clients and members in new ways," said Dave Schlett, Prime's senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Randhar comes to Prime most recently from Healogics, a national wound care service company, where she served as vice president of digital products. With over 20 years of health care technology experience – including at an electronic health records company and a health start-up – she brings a proven track record of building and delivering clinical products in the health care industry to her role. Randhar holds a Bachelor of Arts in computer science from Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology & Science in Indore, India. In 2014 the Dallas Business Journal named her one of the Top 25 Women in Tech.

Mohanty has spent nearly two decades directing the analytics, management and governance of data. He is adept at defining a technical vision and delivering insightful business solutions. Most recently he served as the head of data and machine learning engineering and governance at United Airlines. Before that, he served in a leadership role at CVS Health where he led a multi-year effort to modernize their analytics ecosystem and leverage big data, machine learning and artificial intelligence. Mohanty holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science & Engineering from University of Mysore in Mysore, India.

Taylor brings a deep understanding of the unique information needs within health care. This understanding is built upon a diverse set of experiences, including success in pricing and analytic roles at United Healthcare, UCare Minnesota and Medica. Her extensive experience leading teams, working with complex data and delivering results in the health insurance industry will serve clients well. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis.

"I'm thrilled to welcome these incredible leaders to Prime," said Prime's Chief Operating Officer Christine Bent. "Together, they will develop the kind of advanced technology and deep understanding of information that will allow Prime to execute on strategic partnerships and deliver member-centered and provider-centered health care solutions which will ultimately yield better health outcomes."

