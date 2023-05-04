Prime time celebs discovering the value of social access

From actor Jewel Staite, to author Richard Moran, and across the breadth of Internet prominence, influencers turn personal interactions into real revenue.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Pigeon, Inc., today announced the expansion of its social access app-based community to include a broad range of TV, literary, music, and internet influencers, all of whom are building authentic relationships with, and earning real revenue from, their top fans and followers. In an ad-free, all app-based environment, users can interact directly with the creators and influencers they most admire and support their work by subscribing to paid channels.

"Imagine being able to ask the author of the latest bestseller to ask them your own question about their motivations, their research, or even just the process of getting published," suggested Alex Clark, Founder & CEO of QP. "Fans of Richard Moran's extraordinary business insights are able to do that right now – both on the app, and through an exclusive online gathering that happened just days after his latest hit the bookstores."

The QP app acts as a bridge between creators and their followers, who can access paid and unpaid channels to build a tighter connection. Paid channels include not only content that may not be available elsewhere, but also the ability for creator and follower to interact directly through posts and direct messages.

Unlike traditional social media, QP does not offer advertising, nor rely on algorithms to drive users away from their preferred creators to deliver eyeballs to paying clients. Instead, creators build a sustainable revenue stream from their core followers, and users simply subscribe to the channels of those in whom they are interested. From the perspective of the creator it's the difference between needing a million followers to generate $100k a year, and needing less than a thousand at $10 a month to bring in the same amount.

Meanwhile, fans are able to get closer to the creators they follow. Jewel Staite, known for her work in Firefly, Stargate: Atlantis, and Family Law recently launched her own channel, where fans get an intimate peek into her life, from recipe drops to sunburns suffered while go-karting (please follow her channel to learn more.).

"The self-destructive tendencies of traditional social media are bringing about their demise," concluded QP COO Jett Winter. "At a time when the digerati are trying to persuade us that we should be OK with the drivel generated by ChatGPT, real-world users are letting it be known: they want to interact with the authors, actors, and creators they admire in an authentic and intimate way. And they're more than willing to support their creators financially to get out from the under the thumb of the AI algorithms."

ABOUT QP

Quantum Pigeon. Ltd. is the publisher of the world-first social access and secure communications app QP. The app eliminates bots and spam, protects communications, and supports both creators seeking to monetize their work, and the fans seeking to support their favorite producers. QP is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. For more information, please visit http://www.qp.me.

