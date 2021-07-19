Prime Trust Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification for Managing Information Security and Operational Risk

LAS VEGAS, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Trust, the one-stop shop for financial infrastructure for fintech innovators, recently earned its ISO/IEC 27001:2013 designation, certifying that the company meets the financial industry's most stringent information security-management standards.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is a globally recognized standard for managing information-security and operational risk – increasingly important amid the rise in cryptocurrency transactions and evolving regulatory landscape. The standard outlines essential practices and processes to effectively identify and manage risk across an organization. Published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the controls are designed to regulate and manage the security of assets, including financial information, intellectual property, employee details and information entrusted by third parties. ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification is widely considered the pinnacle of excellence in security.

Prime Trust's new certification supports growth opportunities for the company, particularly in compliance, custodial, and settlement services. Last year, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency opened cryptocurrency services to banks, many of which require their partners to have their information security and risk management programs externally audited against industry accepted standards, such as ISO/IEC 27001:2013.

"Larger and more mature organizations – including the country's top banks -- manage risk by ensuring that their business partners and suppliers meet or exceed the industry's highest security standards," said Tom Brandl, Chief Security Officer of Prime Trust. "Having our ISO 27001 certification provides assurance that we have the necessary procedures and technologies in place to proactively identify and mitigate risk across our operations – which greatly increases the speed and ease of due diligence requirements and makes onboarding simple for even the most complex clients."

To learn more about Prime Trust, please visit www.primetrust.com .

About Prime Trust

Prime Trust is the one-stop-shop for financial infrastructure for fintech innovators. We offer core financial service APIs and plug and play widgets that allow companies to launch quickly and scale securely. Prime Trust powers mission-critical infrastructure for many of the world's leading crypto exchanges, NFT creators, digital wallets, ATS', RIAs, broker dealers, banks, and neobanks. Prime Trust has top engineering talent along with executives that have regulatory and financial services backgrounds from the OCC, SEC, Federal Reserve, Department of Justice, US Treasury/Secret Service, Wyoming Banking Division, JPMorgan Chase, Green Dot, American Express, PNC, Bank of America, and Visa. For more information, visit www.primetrust.com .

MEDIA CONTACT INFO:

Interdependence PR for Prime Trust

(949) 777-2485

[email protected]

SOURCE Prime Trust

Related Links

https://www.primetrust.com/

