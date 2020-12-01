Prime Trust Adds Bitcoin Liquidity to the B2B PrimeCore Platform Enabling Fintech Innovators to Provide Digital Asset Investing, Buying and Selling

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Trust , the leading B2B financial infrastructure platform for payments, custody and settlement of alternative assets, announced today the launch of Prime Liquidity – a turnkey API-based liquidity engine that enables any fintech app to buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrency.

"As the leader in the financial infrastructure space, we feel a strong calling to leverage our industry leading compliance, payments, and proprietary core software platform to make it easy for fintech innovators to add crypto as an asset to their products. With Prime Liquidity, next-generation financial service apps like Swan are able to integrate cryptocurrency buying, selling, holding and sending capabilities seamlessly into their own web, mobile, and API applications," said Kevin Lehtiniitty, Chief Product Officer at Prime Trust. "The offering is fully turn-key and easy to integrate so our clients can focus on the core of their business. We're proud to offer security and liquidity through our new service and help companies further enhance their users' crypto experience."

This is all frictionless via diverse counterparties already in the PrimeCore ecosystem. Prime Trust does not itself operate as a crypto exchange or act as a broker, which enables the company to focus on the security and integrity of the trade settlements and custody. The liquidity module of PrimeCore enables companies to integrate cryptocurrency buying, selling, and custodying capabilities into their own applications.

Swan Bitcoin, an automated Bitcoin-only investing app, is the first partner to use Prime Liquidity and seamlessly added Bitcoin buying and selling to their platform. Since Prime Trust ecosystem participants form a deep pool of liquidity across a number of leading exchanges and market makers, Swan Bitcoin users are set up for a great investing experience with low minimums and great pricing.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Prime Trust in this venture and have seen real value in using their new service," said Cory Klippsten, CEO of Swan Bitcoin. "The Prime Trust solution is turnkey and simple to integrate into our applications. Prime Liquidity offers our users the security and liquidity they need for an impactful trading experience so we can focus on other important aspects of our business."

To learn more about Prime Trust and the company's new Prime Liquidity offering, please visit https://www.primetrust.com/prime-liquidity/ .

About Prime Trust

Prime Trust is the technology-driven financial institution that provides financial infrastructure for fintech innovators. The firm powers mobile financial apps, crypto exchanges, securities exchanges, OTC desks, portals, platforms, brokers, investment advisors, exchanges, real-estate syndicators, and others with smart API solutions to create world-class financial services at scale. Services provided by Prime Trust include institutional and retail account types including custodial, IRA, trust, and escrow, coupled with funds processing, AML and KYC compliance, asset custody, counterparty settlement systems, transaction technology and tax reporting. For more information, visit www.primetrust.com .

About Swan Bitcoin

Swan makes it easy for retail investors to set up automatic recurring purchases of Bitcoin straight from their bank account, similar to automatic contributions to a 401k. This "set it and forget it" method has proven to be the best approach for building a Bitcoin position over the long term, avoiding the pitfalls of trading and related tax consequences while ensuring steady accumulation. The service also allows members to wire funds or use ACH bank transfers for larger one-time purchases, and is available in all 50 U.S. states. For more information, visit www.swanbitcoin.com .

