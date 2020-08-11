Prime Trust Hires World-Class Executives as Hyper-Growth Continues

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Trust, the innovative API-enabled B2B open-banking financial solutions provider, has announced the addition of several new employees and executives, including Tom Pageler as President & Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this role, Pageler will be responsible for all operations and guide the company during its current hyper-growth throughout 2020 and beyond. His professional background includes chief risk officer and chief security officer at Neustar, chief risk officer and chief information security officer (CISO) at DocuSign, deputy CISO and exec director at JPMorgan Chase, global head of risk at Visa, and Special Agent of the U.S. Secret Service (electronic crimes).

Prime Trust has brought on more than 30 new employees in almost every department in the past two months. The company's C-team now includes the following world-class executives:

George Georgiades , General Counsel – professional experience includes: Ellenoff Grossman, Maxim Group, Garrison

Kevin Lehtiniitty, Chief Product Officer – professional experience includes: TINITT, Strata Decision Tech

Stephen Cheng , Chief Compliance Officer – professional experience includes: Green Dot, First Data, American Express, Wilson Sonsini

Amanda Ortega, Chief of Regulatory Affairs – professional experience includes: Deputy Banking Commissioner of Wyoming

, Chief of Regulatory Affairs – professional experience includes: Deputy Banking Commissioner of Rodrigo Vicuna , Chief Financial Officer – professional experience includes: Ernst & Young, BDO, Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

Tiago Requeijo, Certified Data Analyst – professional experience includes: Securities Exchange Commission, Goldman Sachs, Stanford Ph.D. Mathematics

Alec Gorge, Chief Technology Officer – professional experience includes: Facebook, Stack Overflow

Melissa Laci , Head of Product for Banq – professional experience includes: Zappos, Cisco, Adidas

, Head of Product for Banq – professional experience includes: Zappos, Cisco, Adidas Tom Brandle , Chief Information Security Officer – professional experience includes: Docusign, LexisNexis, InfoSec professor at Carnegie Mellon University

Kati Vue, Vice President Operations – professional experience includes: First American Payment Systems, FIS/Worldpay, FirstBank

"I'm tremendously proud of the team we've built and thrilled to see our core team working hard helping the new executives get up to speed," said Scott Purcell, CEO of Prime Trust. "We are experiencing unprecedented growth across all business lines, which we expect to continue and in fact accelerate with the launch of new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products and these new people will help us continue to scale and manage Prime Trust's rapid growth."

In addition to hiring at the executive level, Prime Trust continues to grow at all levels and has additional openings in every department, including accounting, customer service, financial operations, engineering, compliance and is looking to further expand the team in the coming months. For more company updates or to learn about career opportunities with Prime Trust, visit www.primetrust.com.

About Prime Trust

Prime Trust is the technology-driven financial institution that provides financial infrastructure for fintech innovators. The firm powers mobile financial apps, crypto exchanges, securities exchanges, OTC desks, portals, platforms, brokers, investment advisors, exchanges, real-estate syndicators, and others with smart API solutions to create world-class financial services at scale. Services provided by Prime Trust include institutional and retail account types including custodial, IRA, trust, and escrow, along with funds processing, AML and KYC compliance, asset custody, counterparty settlement systems, transaction technology and tax reporting. For more information, visit www.primetrust.com.

