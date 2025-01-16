Prime Video announces Tom Green Triple Treat: Documentary, Comedy Special, and Unscripted Series launching in January

View the trailer for:

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Prime Video announced the launch dates and trailers for a trifecta of Tom Green projects from the groundbreaking comedian, offering viewers an unprecedented look into the life and career of the iconic Canadian comedian, actor, and filmmaker. From his groundbreaking MTV show to his Hollywood adventures and recent return to rural living, Green's journey will be showcased in This Is The Tom Green Documentary, Tom Green: I Got A Mule!, and Tom Green Country. These three titles, spanning Green's irreverent humor, boundary-pushing comedy, and surprising lifestyle shift, will be available globally on Prime Video, treating audiences worldwide to the multi-faceted world of the man who topped MTV's TRL charts with the "Lonely Swedish (The Bum Bum Song)" and painted his father's house plaid. All three projects from Tom Green will be available exclusively on Prime Video in 240 countries and territories worldwide.

This Is The Tom Green Documentary launches January 24 on Prime Video. This Amazon Original documentary follows Tom Green's career as a trailblazing influence on comedy, film, television, and internet culture. With thousands of hours of digitalized personal footage, rare episodes, and unseen raw footage from past series and films, the documentary captures the early days of his humble beginnings in Canada, to stardom in Hollywood, as he goes full circle and returns to his roots moving from his LA home to a rural farm in the country. Tom reveals the highs and lows of his journey including his creative process, his controversial antics, and unique brand of humor that has had a lasting impact on a generation of comedians.

Tom Green's newest comedy special, Tom Green: I Got A Mule! launches January 28. The special showcases the influential comedian's act from his most recent sold-out stand-up tour across North America. Tom Green's unique blend of comedy and music is on full display, highlighting his trademark willingness to take risks, push boundaries and his ability to blend humor with heart.

In Tom Green Country, the Amazon Original unscripted series, legendary comedian Tom Green pulls up stakes and relocates from the bright lights of Hollywood to his newly purchased country farm. Joined by his 1,500-pound mule, a donkey and six chickens the reality series gives a heartwarming glimpse into the hilarious life on the farm – as only Tom Green can. Tom Green Country launches January 31.

This Is The Tom Green Documentary is also produced by Jack Turner and Leah Culton Gonzalez from Matador Content, a Boat Rocker Company. All three projects are executive produced by Tom Green who also serves as director on the projects, and Rory Rosegarten. The series is produced by Tom Green Productions Canada.

About Tom Green Productions Canada Inc

Tom Green Productions Canada Inc., based in Ontario, is a full-service film and television production company founded by comedian, actor, director, and broadcaster Tom Green. With three titles currently with Amazon MGM Studios, the company is rapidly establishing itself as a creative hub in the entertainment industry.

