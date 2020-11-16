Prime Video Unleashes "Packed Weekend" To Celebrate Dogs Around The World

CULVER CITY, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What if, just for one weekend, we honored the unconditional love and unmatched bond between humans and dogs with a weekend unlike any other?

To celebrate the premiere of The Pack on November 20th, Amazon Prime Video has created the ultimate holiday for dogs and the people who love them: an extraordinary PACKED WEEKEND, offering one-of-a-kind, pup-centric experiences. This global celebration, running Friday, November 20th through Sunday, November 22nd, invites everyone and their pets to experience pampering, exciting activities, and a way to help support charities.

"Following in the footsteps – or the paw-prints – of our new series The Pack, 'Packed Weekend' celebrates our four-legged friends, and creates an authentic emotional connection between our brand and our customers," said Jennifer Verdick, Head of Partnerships & Events at Amazon Prime Video. "We're so excited to bring The Pack to our Prime Video customers around the world, and we think this campaign will help drive global conversation about the show, and our 'Packed Weekend' partners, in an organic, meaningful way, on social media and beyond."

Beginning Friday, November 20th, local businesses in select cities around the world will offer giveaways, discounted or free services, surprise pup-grades, and gifts with purchase throughout PACKED WEEKEND! Be on the lookout in your neighborhood shops, retailers and other locations for enter-to-win opportunities, free treats like "pup-patties" and "pupuccinos" at local restaurants and coffee houses, free grooming services and other perks! To complete this jam-PACKED WEEKEND, Prime Video will be hosting dog-friendly viewing parties of The Pack in cities including Denver, Dallas and Washington D.C. Check out the above and even more delights in all participating cities: Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Washington D.C., Seattle, Boston, San Francisco, Phoenix, Denver, Salt Lake City, San Diego, Toronto, London and Paris.

The fun continues with the PACK WALK CHALLENGE, an opportunity to get moving with your pup. Starting Friday, November 20th, use MapMyFitness or MyFitnessPal apps from Under Armour to participate in "20 Workouts in 30 Days" or "30 Miles in 30 Days" (depending on the app) to help us achieve the largest global pack walk ever, while helping you and your pet stay healthy and strong! During the course of the PACK WALK CHALLENGE, pet parents are encouraged to donate to three worthy charitable organizations right from the app –The American Heart Association's Healthy Bond for Life, Environmental Defense Fund, and Best Friends Animal Society– to spotlight their own health, that of the planet and to help every dog live their best life. And, to honor the spirit of charity at the heart of The Pack, Prime Video will generously match consumer donations up to $100,000 (split evenly among the charities) for a 24-hour window beginning November 21st. After completing the Challenge, eligible participants will have the chance to win a prize package, including roundtrip travel for four to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies. Fans everywhere can get pumped up with a playlist curated exclusively for the PACK WALK CHALLENGE from Amazon Music.

Even athletes are getting in on the action! Arizona Cardinals' Kenyan Drake and Pittsburgh Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster will be welcoming viewers into their lives and homes for an all-access, day-in-the-life look. In advance of the The Pack's premiere, we get a dog's view into the lives of these football favorites, shown via the athletes' social media. Athletes will also share the heartwarming stories of how they became a pet parent, the best places they've traveled together, their favorite pastimes, and the emotional connections they share... just like the stories featured in The Pack. Follow along on Instagram with Kenyan Drake, Maxine and Tyson at @kdx32 and Juju Smith-Schuster and Boujee at @juju and @boujee .

In addition to the paw-some experiences available in locations throughout the world, PACKED WEEKEND will take over cities with can't miss experiences and delights from dog-loving brands. Offerings from select participating brands include:

Red Roof , where pets always stay free, will temporarily rename for the weekend as " Red Woof ," with special check-in gifts at 20 properties when you stay with your pets in tow .

, where pets always stay free, will temporarily rename for the weekend as " ," with special check-in gifts at 20 properties when you stay with your pets in tow Homes.com will offer users a "dog's eye view" of the homebuying journey, including insights into how pet parents think about the importance of home.

will offer users a "dog's eye view" of the homebuying journey, including insights into how pet parents think about the importance of home. Saks Fifth Avenue will create a virtual doggie boutique so pups everywhere can enjoy the luxe life.

will create a virtual doggie boutique so pups everywhere can enjoy the luxe life. Amazon Books and Amazon 4-star will offer free gift wrapping in eight Amazon 4-star stores plus two Amazon Books stores as well as distribute dog bandanas over PACKED WEEKEND while supplies last. Amazon Hub Locker+ locations will also distribute the festive accessories while supplies last. Find a participating store location near you at PackedWeekend.com .

and will offer free gift wrapping in eight Amazon 4-star stores plus two Amazon Books stores as well as distribute dog bandanas over PACKED WEEKEND while supplies last. locations will also distribute the festive accessories while supplies last. Find a participating store location near you at . Amazon Music is launching two custom playlists so that humans and pups alike can get excited for PACKED WEEKEND, one including calming songs to relax pups while their humans are away, and another selected by host Lindsey Vonn to pump consumers up for the PACK WALK CHALLENGE.

is launching two custom playlists so that humans and pups alike can get excited for PACKED WEEKEND, one including calming songs to relax pups while their humans are away, and another selected by host to pump consumers up for the PACK WALK CHALLENGE. Amazon Pets will include "The Pack Picks" featuring top products for pets this holiday season via their Holiday Gift Guide.

will include "The Pack Picks" featuring top products for pets this holiday season via their Holiday Gift Guide. Amazon Boxes will feature a special augmented reality (AR) experience on boxes delivered to your doorstep, starting 11/20. Customers will get to play with the dogs from The Pack , including selfies to share with friends. All you need is The Pack themed box or a virtual box from the link here .

will feature a special augmented reality (AR) experience on boxes delivered to your doorstep, starting 11/20. Customers will get to play with the dogs from , including selfies to share with friends. All you need is themed box or a virtual box from the link . Chopra Global , who believes that dogs can be some of our most valuable teachers as well as best friends, will curate content and meditation for animal lovers seeking personal transformation for our collective well-being.

, who believes that dogs can be some of our most valuable teachers as well as best friends, will curate content and meditation for animal lovers seeking personal transformation for our collective well-being. Wisdom Panel will host a social giveaway for a Wisdom Panel Premium dog DNA test so that pet parents can learn more about their dog's breed makeup, genetic predispositions, and more.

About THE PACK

The Pack, is a new global unscripted series that celebrates the unrivaled bond between dogs and their human companions. Hosted by gold medalist Lindsey Vonn and her canine co-host Lucy, the series features twelve teams of dogs and their humans on an epic adventure across multiple continents. The Amazon Original series The Pack will premiere on November 20th, on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

At stake is a life-changing $750,000 for the winning duo and their charity, with $500,000 going to the winners and $250,000 for the animal charity of their choice. Additionally, The Pack donated $250,000 during filming to multiple charities and animal rescue organizations in each country, helping to pay it forward to dogs and those who love them around the world. To win the monetary prize for themselves and their charity, the teams will have to depend on their understanding of one another's strengths and weaknesses and prove to have the strongest bond in the pack. In each locale, the human and dog duos will face fun and exciting challenges, designed in concert with a team of accredited veterinarians and certified dog experts that also accompany the group on their exciting journey, making sure it is a positive experience for everyone.

The Pack is produced by Amazon Studios and Renegade 83, an Entertainment One company. Jay Bienstock with Jay Renfroe and David Garfinkle of Renegade 83 serve as Executive Producers.

Prime members will be able to stream The Pack exclusively via the Prime Video app for TVs, connected devices including Fire TV, mobile devices and online at www.amazon.com/originals . Members will also be able to download the series to mobile devices for offline viewing at no additional cost to their membership. The series is a global release and available on PrimeVideo.com for Prime Video members in more than 240 countries and territories.

Customers who are not already Prime members can sign up for a free trial at www.amazon.com/prime . For a list of all Prime Video compatible devices, visit www.amazon.com/howtostream .

