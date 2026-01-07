PrimeBot Launches at CES 2026, Ushering in the Personal Robotics Era

Introducing, Your First Personal Robot, Designed to Be Owned, Shaped, and Grown

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeBot today introduced Prime, the world's first personal robot series, designed from the ground up for individual ownership and long-term evolution. At a time when robotics remains dominated by industrial systems and task-specific machines, PrimeBot is introducing a new concept of robot use—robots that everyone can own and are not deployed, but lived with, shaped by and empowered with their owners.

This vision has already gained momentum. The launch of PrimeBOT Q1 across Chinese platforms on December 31 was recognized by media as a meaningful inflection point for the humanoid robotics industry, citing its miniature force-controlled joints, portable form factor, and open-source co-operative creation system as signals of a shift toward personal robotics.

At the foundation of Prime is PrimeBot's open co-creation architecture. Rather than sealed, black-box machines, Prime robots are built as adaptive embodied systems—capable of learning, evolving, and expressing behavior over time. PrimeBot's core positioning is clear: to create personal robots that are individually ownable, creatable, and evolvable during periods of ownership. Through an open platform, aesthetics, interaction experiences, and functionality are all designed for collaborative creation, transforming robotics ownership into an ongoing creative process.

The Prime Series debuts globally with two personal robots—Prime Q1 and Prime T1—each designed around a distinct user journey. Together, they form a complete entry point into personal robotics, whether users want to build a robot, live with one, or grow alongside it.

Prime Q1 — The World's Smallest Full-Body Force-Controlled Humanoid Robot

Introduced first by design, Prime Q1 represents PrimeBot's most concentrated expression of personal robotics. It is a personal humanoid robot and tech companion that integrates expansive motion, advanced intelligence, and extensive playability into the world's smallest full-body force-controlled form factor.

Designed for developers, educators, and geeks, Prime Q1 is the ultimate embodied intelligence creation platform. More than an ultra-cool tech toy, it is an evolvable lifeform focused on real-world scenarios such as research, education, and family companionship. Despite its compact size, Prime Q1 supports expressive full-body motion and emotionally responsive interaction, with modular components, optional 3D-printed shells, and deep behavioral customization that allow users to define form, personality, and function from the ground up.

Prime T1 — The World's First Transformable Robot

Prime T1 is built for everyday life. Designed for households, families, and lifestyle creators. Its form is completely designed by the user.

As the world's first consumer-grade transformable robot, Prime T1 seamlessly transitions between a wheeled humanoid form for efficient indoor movement and a bionic quadruped form for confident outdoor traversal, including stairs and steep inclines. Integrated cinematic motion control and intelligent visual tracking enable dynamic follow shots and immersive scene capture, while multimodal interaction, contextual awareness, and long-term memory allow Prime T1 to participate naturally in daily life.

Together, Prime Q1 and Prime T1 establish a new model for robotics adoption—balancing deep creation and long-term exploration with immediate accessibility and everyday usability. At CES 2026, PrimeBot is not just launching robots; it is defining what it means for robots to be personal.

About PrimeBot

PrimeBot is dedicated to creating a better life through embodied intelligence, with the goal of enabling everyone to have a robot. Its mission is to bring intelligent entities into everyday life, and it looks forward to co-creating your first personal robot with you.

SOURCE Primebot