PrimeCare Group Strategies Announces Appointment of Jeff Bloom as Chief Revenue Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeCare Group Strategies, a national healthcare solutions provider, announced today the appointment of Jeff Bloom as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Jeff brings with him three decades of extensive industry experience that will help PrimeCare Group Strategies execute its growth and strategic initiatives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to the PrimeCare team," said Ron Levine President and CEO of PrimeCare Group Strategies. "His experience and respectable history in revenue generation and industry knowledge are an asset to us as we continue to expand our services and deliver creative solutions to our clients."

Over his career, Jeff has held a variety of leadership roles involving the design, launch, and distribution of ancillary products. Before joining PrimeCare Group Strategies, Bloom served as the Head of Affinity Markets at Crum & Forster. There, he led initiatives that expanded the company's portfolio and produced significant revenue for both the company and its distribution partners. His expertise includes strategic planning, business development, and implementing innovative solutions to enhance financial performance.

"I am honored to join PrimeCare Group Strategies and look forward to contributing to the company's mission of improving healthcare delivery and outcomes," said Jeff Bloom. "PrimeCare has a stellar reputation for excellence and innovation, and I am excited to work with such a talented team to drive continued growth and success."

In his role as CRO, Jeff Bloom will oversee all revenue-generating operations, including sales, business development, and broker relations. His appointment underscores PrimeCare Group Strategies' commitment to strengthening its leadership team and enhancing its capacity to provide advanced solutions to individuals nationwide.

About PrimeCare Group Strategies

PrimeCare delivers indemnity products that promote long-term personal health and lifestyle changes through employee support, navigation, and motivation. Through these products, we provide true change to an organization's overall health by guiding employees through their health plan and by addressing the full spectrum of their health and wellness. For more information visit: primecaregs.com

