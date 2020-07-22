Primed for Growth: Viral Shah joins theTUNDRA as Chief Technology Officer

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- theTUNDRA, a multimedia enthusiast network, welcomes Viral Shah as its new Chief Technology Officer.

"Viral is a product visionary and technology leader who has been fundamental to building the infrastructure of theTUNDRA," said Marion Riedle, founder and CEO of theTUNDRA. "His extensive experience as a lead engineer managing complex networks will be invaluable as we move into this next stage of growth and scalability."

In his role as CTO, Viral will drive the company's technology strategy and oversee development of theTUNDRA and its recently launched conference platform, TUNDRAVirtual. His expertise in high-volume and high-traffic applications will enable TUNDRAVirtual to serve hundreds of thousands of users simultaneously. Viral will also leverage his proven leadership skills to manage a team of developers, engineers and analysts.

Viral has over 22 years of experience in enterprise architecture and large-scale application development, working with companies such as Inteliquent, AT&T and Sapient. He spent more than a decade consulting with Comcast, the nation's largest cable service provider, leading architecture, design and implementation of critical customer facing applications.

"I believe theTUNDRA will transform how we engage with our interests and connect with people online," said Viral. "I look forward to working with a talented and passionate team to build the technology to power that vision."

About theTUNDRA

theTUNDRA is a multimedia enthusiast network serving more than 75 interest communities and nearly 500 community groups. Launched in February 2020, the interactive platform offers members an unparalleled personalized experience with newsfeeds, podcasts, videos, groups, discussion forums, virtual conventions, a marketplace and more. theTUNDRA is where curious minds explore, discover and connect. Learn more at www.thetundra.com.

