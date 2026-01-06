Primefocus Health and Marshall Health Network Extend Collaboration to Support Breast Cancer Clinic

Strong Engagement and Improved Outcomes in Initial Pilot Program

Demonstrate Potential for Providing Effective Remote Care for Breast Cancer

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected care provider Primefocus Health and Marshall Health Network, Inc., a leading West Virginia-based academic health system, are expanding their strategic collaboration to cover comprehensive prehabilitation and rehabilitation support for Marshall Health Network's Edwards Cancer Institute.

Announced at CES® 2026, the extension follows the successful deployment of a 250-patient pilot program with Marshall Health Network to address obesity in rural communities across West Virginia, as a part of its Obesity Clinic Services. Early results demonstrate the Primefocus Health platform effectively extends clinical care beyond traditional appointments, keeping patients engaged at home and achieving measurable health improvements. Highlights of the Obesity Clinic pilot include:

Enhanced Access to Care : 250 patients from rural communities receive ongoing clinical support without the burden of frequent travel to clinical facilities.

: 250 patients from rural communities receive ongoing clinical support without the burden of frequent travel to clinical facilities. High Patient Engagement : Active patients display a 77% completion rate of assigned care tasks on a bi-weekly basis.

: Active patients display a 77% completion rate of assigned care tasks on a bi-weekly basis. Care Team Efficiency : Actionable clinical insights enable care teams to identify conditions early and intervene before escalation, reducing preventable urgent care visits and supporting value-based care objectives.

: Actionable clinical insights enable care teams to identify conditions early and intervene before escalation, reducing preventable urgent care visits and supporting value-based care objectives. Patient Satisfaction: Increased access to care teams between visits, strengthen patient confidence in self-management, with participants reporting greater ability to monitor and respond to their health needs independently.

"The pilot results validate our belief that technology can meaningfully improve access and outcomes for our rural patient population," said Dr. Chadwick Smith, MD. FAPP. Chief Population Health Officer at Marshall Health Network. "We saw improved patient engagement and management of chronic conditions. This success is a direct reflection of our foundational commitment to serving our communities with the best care possible. We're expanding our collaboration with Primefocus Health as a further investment in leveraging trailblazing technology to deliver a new, proactive standard of care that aligns directly with our value-based care goals. We are excited to build on this success and continue to expand across our system in the coming months."

Primefocus Health's modular platform enables patients to stay connected with their care teams from home, delivering continuous care between office visits. The system supports specialty-specific clinical workflows across acute episodes and chronic condition management, combining real-time engagement, coordinated monitoring, condition-specific education and integrated digital health services to keep patients on track with their care plans.

For patients in rural communities, the platform reduces travel burden while providing early warning systems that flag concerning trends, enabling proactive clinical intervention before issues escalate to emergency care or hospitalization.

"With Marshall Health Network we're actively building the future of care," said Darren Sabo, CEO of Primefocus Health. "This health system is the perfect partner to showcase how technology can meaningfully expand access and improve outcomes, no matter where a patient lives. The pilot results are validating our core belief that intuitive and purposeful design can be a game-changer for patient engagement and a driver of actionable insights that help care teams deliver earlier, more effective interventions. We are honored to support Marshall's mission and are already gearing up for the next step in our shared vision through our inclusion of their Breast Cancer Clinic."



Dr Saquib Rahim, Chief Medical Advisor, Primefocus Health adds, "everyone realizes that existing care models are insufficient, especially for underserved and rural populations. In partnering with Marshall Health Network, Primefocus Health is aiming to provide clinical teams with transparency and opportunity for meaningful interactions in between clinic visits. We believe the combination of technology paired with traditional in-person touch points can be a powerful driver of improved efficiency and outcomes."

About Primefocus Health

Primefocus Health delivers a connected care ecosystem that bridges the gap between clinical care and daily life. The company's modular remote care platform enables providers to customize specialty-specific continuous care workflows across chronic and acute conditions, combining real-time engagement, coordinated monitoring, patient-reported outcomes, curated education and integrated digital health services to guide recovery and prevent complications. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, the company was founded in collaboration with LG NOVA, LG Electronics' North America Innovation Center. Its mission is to enable providers to extend their ability to serve rural and underserved patients and help people to live healthier lives at home. Learn more at www.primefocushealth.com.

About Marshall Health Network

Marshall Health Network is a regional healthcare leader serving 1.4 million residents across West Virginia, southern Ohio, and eastern Kentucky. It is a not-for-profit, academic health system that includes a growing family of partners: Four hospitals (Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center, Hoops Family Children's Hospital and Rivers Health); the physicians and specialists of Marshall Health; and the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. As part of our Mission of "advancing health, inspiring hope, serving you," Marshall Health Network gives patients access to the latest clinical discoveries while also addressing public health issues and disparities. The network is committed to continuous achievement through research, advancing health and personalized care. Two of its hospitals have been named by U.S. News & World Report to 2024-2025 Best Hospitals and Healthgrades 2024 Top 100 Hospitals. For more information, visit marshallhealthnetwork.org or connect on social media.

