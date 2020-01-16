PrimeKey Acquires Crypto Workshop

PrimeKey believes that digital transformation necessitates PKI use almost everywhere. As security becomes one of the most important concerns, both to enterprises and governmental agencies, PrimeKey continues its strong commitment to deliver core enabling technologies related to PKI. With this acquisition, PrimeKey accomplishes its offering to cover the complete software stack needed both for PKI-related as well as general applications that use cryptography.

"PrimeKey is trusted by many governments and large enterprises around the world. To put it simply, this acquisition is about securing the supply chain. This is very important to our customers, who put a lot of trust in our team and our products. Further, we see possibility for tighter coordination with our enterprise and governmental customers, who can expect an improved level of support and engagement," said Magnus Svenningson, PrimeKey CEO.

PrimeKey and Crypto Workshop have worked together for several years. As many know, PrimeKey's flagship products, EJBCA® and SignServer, use the Bouncy Castle libraries. PrimeKey is delighted to get an office in Australia and widen its team with talents from Crypto Workshop – custodians and the commercial force behind Bouncy Castle, one of the most widely used FIPS-certified Java/C# library, which was used as the basis for Java Cryptography in Android, and applications such as the Australian Government's AUSKey project.

"PrimeKey has been a long-term supporter of the Bouncy Castle project and were among the first supporters of the Bouncy Castle FIPS certification project. Considering this, for us, joining with PrimeKey was a natural fit. With the additional resources provided through our acquisition by PrimeKey, our team will now be able to expand, both in size and time zone coverage, and also begin to concentrate more fully on our core mission to better support our users and further develop the Bouncy Castle APIs as well," explained David Hook, Director and Co-founder of both Crypto Workshop and Legion of the Bouncy Castle.

Benefits for new and existing customers

As companies who value their strong relationship with their open source communities, PrimeKey and Crypto Workshop, share common values in their commitment to community, open source, and open standards. These values can be seen in practice from the very high rates of renewal that both companies experience for their enterprise offerings, the open source work that both organizations champion, and the broad community that PrimeKey and Crypto Workshop serve. This community includes government and multiple industry segments spread across IoT, cloud, communications, SaaS, automotive, healthcare, banking and finance.

Between them, PrimeKey and Crypto Workshop will now be able to provide a fully secured supply chain directly for PrimeKey's products and many possible customer specific projects as well. We recognize this is vital to our new and existing customers who are looking for both off-shelf solutions and the ability to develop custom applications adapted to their specific needs. A secured supply chain is becoming increasingly important for customers to demonstrate standards compliance and adapt more effectively to the changing cybersecurity environment, which includes new algorithms and technology.

About PrimeKey

PrimeKey is one of the world's leading companies for PKI solutions and has developed successful solutions, such as EJBCA Enterprise, SignServer Enterprise, PKI Appliance and PrimeKey SEE. As a pioneer in open source security software, PrimeKey provides businesses and organizations around the world with the ability to implement security solutions, such as e-ID, e-Passports, authentication, digital signatures, unified digital identities and validation. Our products are Common Criteria and FIPS certified. We have numerous Webtrust/ETSI and eIDAS audited installations, and our internal processes are ISO 9001, 14001, and 27001 certified.

PrimeKey has offices in Stockholm, Sweden; San Mateo, USA; and Aachen, Germany. Together with our global network of technology and reselling partners, we are proud to count many of the industry leading companies and institutions within IT, Telecom, Banking, Industrial, Public CAs, and different branches of Government as our long-time customers. For more information, please visit: https://www.primekey.com/

About Crypto Workshop Pty Ltd

Started in 2012 by founders and long-term committers of the widely used Bouncy Castle Cryptography project, Crypto Workshop has been responsible for the FIPS certified versions of the Bouncy Castle APIs as well ongoing development for new releases in the general project. Crypto Workshop is dedicated to keeping the Bouncy Castle APIs open source, secure, certified, and sustainable. For more information, please visit: https://www.cryptoworkshop.com/

