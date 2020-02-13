PrimeKey Introduces Identity Authority Manager, Industry-first Industrial Registration Authority to Power End-to-end Trust in Smart Manufacturing

Today's manufacturing plants have gone from isolated factory floors to highly distributed production environments involving multiple stakeholders, including suppliers, partners and customers across regions and country borders. In the case of Industrial Internet of Things [IIoT], manufacturers are required to enable production access points to external solutions such as enterprise resource planning systems and analytics software to carry out tasks such as predictive maintenance on machines. In IoT industries such as automotive, energy, healthcare, and automation, this is creating an unprecedented need for solutions that can secure the entire production lifecycle. IoT and IIoT solutions require that digital components are validated to trust signaling between each other, and this can only be achieved if each system is given a digital identity. With PrimeKey's Identity Authority Manager , for the first time, this can now be done at the very first point of production of each individual component.

"In IoT and Industrial IoT, digital identities are absolutely critical to track the entire lifecycle of a product. Without it, consumers wouldn't be able to rely on manufacturers for the software patches and version upgrades that are necessary to keep devices and user data safe from the continuous threat of attacks that today's internet-enabled devices are under," said Tomas Gustavsson, Chief Technology Officer at PrimeKey. "Replacing the complex legacy processes that have plagued production environments, we're now extending the power of our patented hardware-based PKI security and digital signing to the world of manufacturing with Identity Authority Manager."

PrimeKey's revolutionary Identity Authority Manager works by giving smart device manufacturers the ability to embed the trusted security certificate issuing process at the production level. The digital signing made possible by Identity Authority Manager bridges the distributed environments of Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT), which characterize today's connected manufacturing process. Now, production planners and managers can customize the certification and validation process through an integration framework where they can design workflows and add scripts to enable their desired functionality.

"We are proud to have secured a strategic technology partnership and are currently working with a world leader in PC-based automation," added Gustavsson. "We have successfully installed the first Identity Authority Manager units in their factories, and look forward to working with more smart device manufacturers in the future."

Identity Authority Manager will be generally available in April 2020. For more information about PrimeKey and Identity Authority Manager, visit www.PrimeKey.com .

About PrimeKey

PrimeKey is a Swedish company with offices in Stockholm, Sweden, San Mateo, USA, and Aachen, Germany. PrimeKey's products EJBCA Enterprise, SignServer Enterprise and SEE are used in all industries where IT security and integrity are paramount. The products can be deployed as software, hardware appliance, in AWS or Azure or a combination of these. All products are certified according to Common Criteria and FIPS. The company's customers include numerous leading companies and institutions in the IT, telecommunications, industry, finance and public sectors. For more information, please visit https://www.primekey.com/

