PRIMEMAS SELECTS ACHRONIX EMBEDDED FPGA TECHNOLOGY FOR SYSTEM-ON-CHIP (SoC) HUB CHIPLET PLATFORM

Collaboration enables Primemas to integrate the Achronix Speedcore eFPGA IP into its SoC Hublet product line, providing a scalable, feature-rich chiplet platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Achronix, a leader in high-performance FPGAs and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, and Primemas, a fabless semiconductor company developing an innovative SoC Hub Chiplet (Hublet) platform using chiplet technology, today announced a collaboration to bring FPGA programmability to the Primemas suite of products. Primemas chose the Speedcore™ eFPGA IP from Achronix for the Primemas Hublet to support organizations requiring programmability and testing capabilities.

As a pioneer in the SoC chiplet space, Primemas focuses on helping organizations deliver value-added features, significantly reduce development and production costs, and enhance performance with specialized chiplets to include advanced AI/ML applications. The Primemas highly scalable, feature-rich SoC Hublet includes high-capacity DDR4/5 memory, CXL3.0/PCIe, D2D interfaces, and a high-performance multi-core CPU cluster with advanced processing capabilities. When paired with a custom FPGA chiplet die, the Hublet offers a cost-effective and scalable solution for data centers, cloud service providers, and memory manufacturers. This combination enables efficient testing, debugging, and implementation of diverse hardware solutions while reducing time to market.

"By integrating the market-leading Speedcore FPGA IP from Achronix into the Primemas Hublet product family, we are enabling a programmable, flexible, and scalable platform, all in a single package," said Il Park, CEO of Primemas. "We are looking forward to working with Achronix to bring the most efficient and advanced solutions to the market."

"We are pleased to supply our Achronix Speedcore eFPGA IP to Primemas for its innovative, market-leading, FPGA-based SoC Hublet solution," said Steve Mensor, vice president of marketing at Achronix. "The semiconductor chiplet ecosystem has reached a critical mass, and Primemas is positioned to capitalize on this emerging market with its FPGA-based chiplet solution."

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California, offering high-end FPGA-based data acceleration solutions designed to address high-performance, compute-intensive and real-time processing applications. Achronix is the only high-performance and high-density FPGA supplier that offers eFPGA IP solutions. Achronix Speedster®7t FPGAs and Speedcore™ eFPGA IP offerings are further enhanced by ready-to-use VectorPath® accelerator cards targeting AI, machine learning, networking and data center applications. All Achronix products are fully supported by the Achronix Tool Suite which enables customers to quickly develop their own custom applications.

About Primemas

Primemas is a fabless semiconductor company bringing to market a pre-built SoC Hub Chiplet (Hublet) to streamline the existing development and monolithic manufacturing process while reducing the cost and time for custom design and production to one-tenth of traditional methods. The Primemas Hublet provides I/O, control, and compute functionality in a scalable format, using high-performance D2D interfaces to achieve seamless infrastructure sharing with custom dies. Use cases cover a variety of markets such as CXL, AI, crypto, and data analytics. The company is based in Santa Clara with an R&D center in Seoul. For more information, visit the company's LinkedIn page or website.

