PrimePay Announces Leadership Changes for Next Phase of Growth

Seasoned software veterans to bolster its product and go-to-market efforts

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimePay, LLC., a national human capital management (HCM) technology and services leader announced the addition of two new executives: Robert (Robb) Ellis as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Yancy Oshita as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). The news follows the recent appointment of Scott Johnson as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on June 24, 2022.

Robb Ellis , Chief Operating Officer. Ellis most recently served as COO for AbacusNext. Robb is a highly skilled senior leader with a proven track record of providing strategic vision and leadership to both public and private software companies as both a Chief Operating Officer and a Chief Financial Officer. In his role at PrimePay, he oversees the company's day-to-day operations, including the design and execution of business strategies to meet both client and organizational needs. An effective decision maker and business partner, he is focused on generating client satisfaction throughout the entire client experience, as well as delivering operational innovation, excellence and efficiency across PrimePay.

Yancy Oshita , Chief Marketing Officer. Oshita most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at Stardog, a global cloud data analytics provider. In his role at PrimePay, he leads the company's go-to-market strategy for its HCM and payroll products with a focus on scaling revenue growth and brand awareness. He brings extensive global experience in product marketing, product-led growth, pipeline generation, customer advocacy, and corporate marketing at startup and public software companies including Collibra, Catchpoint, and Oracle.

"PrimePay serves over 18,000 clients across multiple industries, and with the guidance of our new leaders, we will continue serving many more. Our expanded executive team brings decades of invaluable expertise with a rich background in innovative SaaS technology," said Scott Johnson, PrimePay, CEO. "We're thrilled to have Robb and Yancy join PrimePay. They bring a fresh perspective given their combined track record of accelerating growth and exhibiting strong leadership."

These appointments follow the company's earlier expansion of its HCM product offerings to meet growing business and talent demands for small and medium-sized businesses.

