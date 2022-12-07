PrimePay Debuts New Integration to Streamline HR Management for Small Businesses

Integrated solution makes it easy for its payroll customers to add HR capabilities

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimePay , a national human capital management (HCM) technology and services leader, today announced the integration of its flagship payroll product to SyncHR in the first major enhancement since the company acquired SyncHR . The integration is designed to help small businesses who start with its payroll solution and then expand to HR management. Available through their payroll application or managed service, customers can quickly access modern HR capabilities with an additional fee to their subscription.

"Small businesses face the same challenges as big businesses but with tighter budgets and limited resources," said Scott Johnson, CEO of PrimePay. "PrimePay's integrated solution streamlines time-consuming payroll and HR administration, regulatory compliance, and benefits administration at an affordable cost. Today's announcement is a big step forward in advancing our human capital management vision, as we are making it faster and easier than ever to tackle these challenges and boost employee retention ."

Small businesses with fifty or more employees face a whole new set of challenges compared to those with 10 or 15 employees, which makes human resources management more complex. Once companies cross this growth threshold, there are many federal and state healthcare requirements, tax codes, and labor laws to comply with as well as increasing demands on employee recordkeeping, reporting and analysis, and benefits administration.

PrimePay's unified solution enables its payroll customers to tackle these challenges by easily adding modern HR management capabilities without disrupting payroll administration. New customers can now manage their payroll, HR, and benefits on a single system of record for employee data at an affordable cost. Key features include:

Automated Employee Recordkeeping: Centralize electronic documents from employee onboarding on. Store payroll, benefits, person, and position related documents in one place for easy and reliable access.

Centralize electronic documents from employee onboarding on. Store payroll, benefits, person, and position related documents in one place for easy and reliable access. Actionable HR Reporting and Analytics: Drill down into your HR analytics to make smarter, data-driven business decisions by instantly visualizing the data already stored in your HR and payroll system.

Drill down into your HR analytics to make smarter, data-driven business decisions by instantly visualizing the data already stored in your HR and payroll system. Drag & Drop Organization Planning and Management: Gain real-time visibility into your entire organization from any angle or perspective and transact in a simple drag and drop interface as changes occur.

"As a growing, integrated company, our reporting requirements for accuracy, completeness, and timeliness are much more stringent — both for legal compliance now and for shaping how we move forward as an organization," said Michael Bruno, Chief People Officer at The Arcticom Group. "PrimePay SyncHR HCM was clearly built by HR professionals for HR professionals who need wide-ranging functionality without unnecessary complexity. I'm not just signing up with a payroll service. I'm getting a complete range of integrated tools that support critical HR operations."

Additional Resources

Watch the webinar where product experts provide a demonstration and roadmap of PrimePay's integrated payroll & HR solution

the webinar where product experts provide a demonstration and roadmap of PrimePay's integrated payroll & HR solution Download The Arcticom Group case study.

The Arcticom Group case study. Learn more about SyncHR by PrimePay

About PrimePay

PrimePay®, founded in 1986, is a payroll service and human capital management (HCM) provider, offering solutions that empower businesses to focus on what matters most. We deliver highly configurable HR and payroll solutions designed to create efficiencies and to maximize compliance for our clients across our nationwide presence. To learn more, visit primepay.com.

PrimePay is backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in New York and London with $9.2 billion in assets under management that invests in businesses globally across financial services and technology.

Media Contacts

John Perilli

Prosek Partners for PrimePay

[email protected]

(646) 818-9264

SOURCE PrimePay