WESTAMPTON, N.J., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primepoint, in partnership with the Philadelphia Union, is proud to announce a $3,500 donation to the Delaware County Literacy Council (DCLC). DCLC has empowered nearly 20,000 adults by providing free literacy, language, and digital skills education across Delaware County.

Primepoint and Philadelphia Union Team Up to Donate $3,500 to Delaware County Literacy Council

As a part of the Union's Assist Program, Primepoint donates $50 for every assist made by Union players during the season, up to $3,500. The check presentation took place at Subaru Park on September 28th. Al and Dave Bothwell from Primepoint, as well as Board President of DCLC Donald Garfinkel, participated in the on-field ceremony during a Union home match against Atlanta United.

Primepoint CEO Al Bothwell shared, "Supporting organizations like the Delaware County Literacy Council reflects our commitment to creating a positive impact in the community. The Assist Program is a great way to tie the Union's success on the field to success of Delaware County. We're proud to be part of such a powerful initiative."

Primepoint and the Philadelphia Union began their partnership in the beginning of 2019, making Primepoint the official payroll and human resource management partner of the Philadelphia Union since 2019.

