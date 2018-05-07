Primepoint Named Official Payroll Processor of the New York Giants

Al Bothwell, Primepoint, CEO said, "We're looking forward to a great partnership with the Giants. We approach all of our customer relationships with a team spirit that adds to our ability and willingness to provide and support custom solutions for each business's distinctive needs. Professional sports teams have specialized payroll processing and payroll tax service needs that require the right technology backed by a strong service team."

Primepoint differentiates itself in the marketplace with its ability to design, develop and service targeted solutions to address the specific needs of various industries. The company will be working together with the New York Giants to implement the solutions specifically engineered for major league sports teams.

"The New York Football Giants are excited to work with Primepoint to execute our payroll needs. Primepoint brings industry expertise, a willingness to adapt, and a high level of service that will create a great partnership," said New York Giants Vice President of Finance, Steve Hamrahi.

Both Primepoint and the New York Giants are excited about their new partnership and working together as a team.

