PRIMEPOINT RECOGNIZED AS TOP WORKPLACE FOR 2024 BY NJ.COM AND THE PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER

WESTAMPTON, N.J., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We're thrilled to announce that Primepoint has been named a Top Workplace for 2024 by NJ.com and The Philadelphia Inquirer for the third consecutive year! We are especially proud to share that we ranked 5th in New Jersey and 4th in Philadelphia for businesses with 50-149 employees. This recognition is particularly meaningful as it's based entirely on employee feedback gathered through a survey administered by Energage LLC, a leader in employee engagement technology.

Primepoint Headquarters, Westampton, NJ

"Our team's dedication and passion are the driving forces behind Primepoint's success," said Al Bothwell, CEO of Primepoint. "Being recognized as a Top Workplace three years in a row is a testament to our commitment to creating a positive and empowering work environment. We're incredibly proud of this achievement and our amazing team."

The confidential survey measures various aspects of the employee experience, highlighting areas where our team feels respected, supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute their roles effectively.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

ABOUT

Primepoint is a payroll processing and human resource management company offering a fully integrated suite of technology tools. The company addresses the needs of small, mid-size, and large businesses, and is capable of serving companies with 10,000 or more employees.

