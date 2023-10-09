Primer Announces Former US Army General Stephen J. Townsend to its Federal Advisory Board

News provided by

Primer

09 Oct, 2023, 06:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primer Technologies, an AI/ML technology firm specializing in building and deploying decision-ready AI, announced General (Ret.) Stephen J. Townsend will join its Federal Advisory Board.

General Townsend served as Combatant Commander of U.S. AFRICOM, after commanding the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command and XVIII Airborne Corps. General Townsend has commanded troops at every echelon from the platoon to corps to combined joint task force levels. He is currently a board member and advisor for multiple privately held companies.

General Townsend joins other members of the Federal Advisory Board including Mr. Dan Fata, Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, retired General Tony Thomas, Former U.S. SOCOM Commander, Ms. Sue Gordon, Former Principal Deputy of National Intelligence, Ms. Dawn Meyerriecks, Former Deputy Director of the CIA for Science and Technology, and Ms. Dash Jamieson, Former U.S. Air Force Intelligence Chief.

Primer created its Federal Advisory Board to bring unparalleled first-hand experience and expertise to its operations as it focuses on getting trusted, reliable tools into the hands of operators and analysts.

"Primer provides cutting-edge capabilities using some of the most innovative technologies for national security. At a time when national security practitioners confront unprecedented complexity, the power to extract the most crucial insights for decision advantage is essential. I look forward to working alongside the talented experts on its Federal Advisory Board," said General Townsend.

"I'm incredibly excited to welcome former U.S. AFRICOM Commander Stephen Townsend to Primer's Federal Advisory Board," said Primer CEO Sean Moriarty. "General Townsend defines principled leadership: he has led troops at all levels, from platoon to corps to joint task forces, and his expertise will be invaluable to our ongoing efforts to deliver trusted, reliable AI tools to our warfighters."

About Primer

Primer's AI software is deployed by the U.S. Government, strategic allies, and Fortune 100 companies to extract timely insight and decision advantage from massive datasets. Primer has offices in Arlington, Virginia and San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.primer.ai.

Media Contact

Primer Technologies
Name: Karin Knox
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Primer

Also from this source

Former US Army Major General Clay Hutmacher to Join Primer Board of Directors

Former US Army Major General Clay Hutmacher to Join Primer Board of Directors

Primer Technologies, an AI/ML technology firm specializing in building and deploying decision-ready AI, announced Major General (Ret.) Clay Hutmacher ...
Primer announces FedRAMP security

Primer announces FedRAMP security

Primer Technologies, an AI/ML technology firm specializing in the build and deployment of decision-ready AI, today announced that Primer Delta, its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.