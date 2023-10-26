Primer Joins NVIDIA Inception Program for Cutting-Edge AI Startups

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primer Technologies, an AI/ML technology firm specializing in building and deploying decision-ready AI, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception , a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.

Primer offers trusted AI solutions to the U.S. government, strategic allies, and large enterprises. Powered by its proprietary natural language processing (NLP) technology, Primer's solutions enable leaders, operators, and analysts to access and analyze their unstructured data sources to make better-informed and more confident decisions faster.

By joining NVIDIA Inception, Primer will have access to NVIDIA's technology and technical expertise, including the latest GPUs to efficiently handle extensive language models, such as large language models (LLMs) and domain-specific models. This collaboration will help Primer rapidly deliver best-in-class AI solutions to customers and allow it to work with fellow industry-leading experts and companies.

"We are thrilled to join NVIDIA Inception. In collaboration with NVIDIA and other AI-centric companies, we plan to bring the power of AI-driven innovation to customers and help them stay competitive in dynamically changing global environments," said Sean Moriarty, CEO of Primer.

In June 2023, Primer announced it raised a Series D round with a first close of $69M to accelerate company growth. The collaboration with NVIDIA is one of many efforts to bring Primer's AI solutions, including its flagship platform, Primer Delta , to a larger audience.

About Primer

Primer's AI software is deployed by the U.S. government, strategic allies, and Fortune 100 companies to extract timely insight and decision advantage from massive datasets. Primer has offices in Arlington, Virginia and San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.primer.ai .

SOURCE Primer