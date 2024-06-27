Primer names new CRO & CTO to executive leadership team

ARLINGTON, Va., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primer Technologies, an AI/ML technology firm specializing in building and deploying decision-ready AI, announced today the addition of Erin Hawley as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Joe Chang as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to the company's executive leadership team.

Hawley brings more than three decades of experience building strong and recurring revenue streams from the sales of new and innovative technology to the federal sector. Hawley most recently served as CEO of Instabase Gov and Vice President of Federal Sales at Instabase, where she created and successfully executed their go to market strategy. Hawley also held key roles at DataRobot, where she led public sector initiatives, and Cloudera, where she served as Director of National Security Programs.

Chang brings more than 25 years of experience in leading engineering teams in the creation of new products based on emerging technologies. He previously served as CTO of Uber Freight, where he incubated the trucking marketplace startup within Uber, amassing over $5B in yearly revenue. Prior, Chang co-founded Marin Software, a publicly traded SaaS provider of real-time analytics and machine learning algorithms.

"With Erin and Joe, we have hired visionary and deeply accomplished leaders who will accelerate Primer's momentum towards becoming a leading provider of AI solutions to the world's most critical institutions," said Primer CEO Sean Moriarty. "We are excited to welcome them both to the team."

About Primer

Primer's AI software is deployed by the U.S. Government, strategic allies, and Fortune 100 companies to extract timely insight and decision advantage from massive datasets. Primer has offices in Arlington, Virginia and in Pasadena and San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.primer.ai .

