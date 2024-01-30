Primer Technologies Strengthens Senior Leadership Team with Key Appointments

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primer Technologies, an AI/ML technology firm specializing in decision-ready AI, has appointed three accomplished professionals to its executive leadership team.

Leonard Law joins as Chief Product Officer. Leonard has decades of product experience from his time as Head of Product at Coinbase and his various senior level positions at Google where he led product initiatives for YouTube and Google Cloud.

Edgar Ejercito, the company's new Chief Financial Officer, brings over 20 years of public and private company finance experience from his time at various software companies, including most recently Everlaw. In addition, Edgar, a former U.S. Navy submarine officer, provides firsthand experience of the need for the kind of operational intelligence that our Armed Forces require and that Primer delivers.

Adam Wergeles, Primer's Executive Vice President and General Counsel, brings over 30 years of experience as an executive and general counsel for public and private technology companies.

The leadership team further expands with additional appointments, including:

  • Toni Hipp, Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff to the CEO, previously served as Chief of Staff at Google, Deloitte, and the CIA.
  • Eman Blair, Vice President of Intelligence Community Strategy and Business Development, brings over two decades of experience as a senior technology leader in the U.S. Intelligence Community.
  • Brent Williams, Vice President of Infrastructure and Security, previously Chief Information Security Officer at SurveyMonkey with a background at Accenture, Salesforce, and the CIA.
  • Brian Gershkoff, Vice President of Solution Architecture, brings extensive expertise from leadership roles at Rebellion Defense, Descartes Labs, and as Chief Knowledge Officer and Deputy Chief Data Officer at U.S. Special Operations Command.

"We are thrilled to welcome these exceptionally talented leaders to our team," said Sean Moriarty, Primer's CEO. "Their collective expertise will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and provide critical solutions to our military, intelligence, and public sector customers."

Moriarty added, "Our ongoing ability to attract employees of this caliber and level of experience is a testament to the extraordinary opportunity Primer has to be the leading provider of decision-ready AI to the world's most critical institutions."

Primer's AI software is deployed by the U.S. Government, strategic allies, and Fortune 100 companies to extract timely insight and decision advantage from massive datasets. Primer has offices in Arlington, Virginia and San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.primer.ai.

