Primera Announces LX610 Color Label Printer with Built-In Digital Die Cutting™

LX610 is the only inkjet desktop color label printer in the world to combine high-resolution color label printing with digital die cutting. Images are printed at up to 4800 dpi onto a variety of different label materials. After each image is printed, it is cut to the desired size and shape with a high-precision carbide steel knife blade. The printer comes complete with intuitive, easy-to-use software for laying out print and cut files. Users can quickly produce custom labels of virtually any size or shape within just a few minutes.* In addition, standard pre die-cut labels and tags can also be fed through the machine just like any other color label printer.

Companies of all sizes and types will benefit from LX610. Small to medium-sized businesses can print their own short runs of custom labels without incurring delays and die costs. Professional print businesses, in-house marketing departments, ad agencies and graphic design shops will find LX610 invaluable for producing samples, prototypes and short runs for client approval or test marketing before ordering expensive hard-tooled or flexible dies.

Inks and Substrates

With LX610, two different types of ink and a wide variety of substrates are available. Dye-based ink prints bright and vibrant colors that are perfect for prime label applications. Pigment-based ink prints labels that stand up to sunlight and water for extended periods of time. Substrates can include gloss and matte paper, PVC, polyester and polypropylene.

Included Software

An innovative printer like LX610 is only as good as its software. That is why with every printer purchased a copy of PTCreate™ Standard is available for free download. This highly intuitive software allows all typical print and cut functions, including import of bit-mapped images such as .jpg, .png, .bmp and more. Also included is a library of shapes such as circles, squares, ovals, rectangles, starbursts and more.

Upgraded software, called PTCreate Pro™ and sold separately, further extends the capabilities of LX610 by adding many additional tools including import of vector files such as .psd, .ai and .pdf. Powerful features such as layering, export of images and contour cutting around intricate artwork are also part of PTCreate Pro. An auto-trace and cut function is especially useful for printing and cutting complicated shapes and designs.

Price and Availability

LX610 costs just $2495.00 (USD). PTCreate Pro software sells for $149.99 (USD). Both are available now from Primera's global Authorized Resellers and Distributors. In the USA, factory-direct orders are welcomed at www.primera.com.

About Primera Technology

Headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, Primera Technology, Inc. is one of the world's leading specialty printer manufacturers. The company sells its products either factory-direct or through Primera Authorized Resellers and Distributors in more than 200 countries and territories.

In USA and Latin America, contact Primera Technology, Inc. at +1-763-475-6676, email at sales@primera.com or visit online at www.primera.com.

In Canada, contact Total Solutions, Inc. at 1-888-878-4765, by email at shop@totalsolutionsinc.com or online at www.primerastore.ca.

For Europe, Middle East and Africa, contact DTM Print in Germany by phone at +49-(0) 611-92777-0, by e-mail at sales@dtm-print.eu or online at www.dtm-print.eu.

For Asia Pacific, contact Primera Asia Pacific in Australia by phone at +61 3 9798 8720, by email at sales@primera-ap.com or online at www.primera-ap.com.

*Within the maximum print/cut width of the printer, which is 4.1" wide. All prices are MSRP in USD.

SOURCE Primera Technology, Inc.

