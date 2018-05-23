Primera Introduces LX910 Color Label Printer

Typical applications include product labels for coffee, wine, water, bakery, confectionery, meat, cheese and hundreds of other specialty and gourmet foods. The printer is also ideal for manufacturing, laboratory, security, government, retail, and a wide variety of other markets.

Compared to other printers that are comparably priced, LX910 has a number of distinct advantages:

Print Speed: best-in-class throughput at up to 4.5" per second.

best-in-class throughput at up to 4.5" per second. Print Quality: horizontal banding is a common problem with many lower-cost desktop color label printers. Not so on LX910. Banding is virtually eliminated – even on the faster print speeds.

horizontal banding is a common problem with many lower-cost desktop color label printers. Not so on LX910. Banding is virtually eliminated – even on the faster print speeds. Interchangeable Dye or Pigment Inks: with a simple swap-out of ink cartridges, LX910 can print with dye-based ink for brilliant, eye-popping color. Or, choose pigment ink for maximum durability against water and UV light. Both types of ink work interchangeably on the same printer.

with a simple swap-out of ink cartridges, LX910 can print with dye-based ink for brilliant, eye-popping color. Or, choose pigment ink for maximum durability against water and UV light. Both types of ink work interchangeably on the same printer. Single Ink SKU: LX910 utilizes an all-new, ultra-high capacity single CMY ink tank. You'll only need to replace and keep on-hand one ink tank instead of two or four. This keeps your inventory simple and makes ink swaps fast and easy. Process black is dark and crisp. Best of all, process black uses no more ink than a separate black ink tank would for printing the same amount of text or graphics.

LX910 utilizes an all-new, ultra-high capacity single CMY ink tank. You'll only need to replace and keep on-hand one ink tank instead of two or four. This keeps your inventory simple and makes ink swaps fast and easy. Process black is dark and crisp. Best of all, process black uses no more ink than a separate black ink tank would for printing the same amount of text or graphics. Low Maintenance: Gone are the days of clogged nozzles, and unwieldy and expensive print head replacements. Users get a brand new print head each time they change the cartridge, simplifying maintenance and dramatically lowering on-going operating costs.

Gone are the days of clogged nozzles, and unwieldy and expensive print head replacements. Users get a brand new print head each time they change the cartridge, simplifying maintenance and dramatically lowering on-going operating costs. Metal Case: instead of a cheaper plastic case that can break, LX910 has a tough, steel case with industrial-grade power-coated paint.

Pricing and Availability

LX910 sells for $2695.00 in the USA (MSRP). It is now available on Primera's online store at www.primera.com, through select North American Authorized Resellers and worldwide through Primera's Authorized Distributors.

About Primera Technology

Headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, Primera Technology, Inc. is one of the world's leading specialty printer manufacturers. Its products are sold through Primera Authorized Resellers and Distributors in more than 222 countries and territories.

For USA, Canada and Latin America, call 1-800-797-2772 (USA and Canada). Outside of the USA and Canada, call (763) 475-6676, by FAX at (763) 475-6677 or by email at sales@primera.com.



For Europe, Scandinavia, Middle East and Africa, contact Primera Europe GmbH in Germany by phone at +49-(0) 611-92777-0, by FAX at +49-(0) 611-92777-50 or by e-mail at sales@primera.eu.

For Asia Pacific, contact Primera Asia Pacific in Australia by phone at +61 3 9798 8720 or by email at sales@primera-ap.com.

Notes to Editors: Primera is a registered trademark of Primera Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

