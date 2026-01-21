Primera Professional Pharmacy Introduces the Demovectin™ Kit

ROSENBERG, Texas, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Primera® Professional Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy specializing in pharmaceutical compounding, announces the availability of the Demovectin™ Kit, a topical prescription ointment kit designed for lids and lashes and dispensed exclusively through Primera Professional Pharmacy.

The Demovectin™ Kit features a custom compounded topical medicated ointment containing Ivermectin 1%, Metronidazole 0.5%, and Tea Tree Oil 0.3%, packaged alongside two trusted OCuSOFT® products to support a comprehensive eyelid hygiene routine.

The kit includes:

Demovectin™ Topical Medicated Ointment

A prescription topical ointment formulated with Ivermectin 1%, Metronidazole 0.5%, and Tea Tree Oil 0.3% for lids and lashes.

OCuSOFT ® Lid Scrub ® Oust ® Pre-Moistened Pads

A non-irritating eyelid cleanser with tea tree oil to remove oil, debris, pollen, and desquamated skin from the eyelids.

OCuSOFT® Dry Eye Mask Premium

A moist heat mask compress featuring a patent-pending cross-hatch design engineered to deliver even heat distribution.

The Demovectin™ Kit is dispensed as a prescription and is available with no minimum orders, no prior authorizations, and free shipping through Primera Professional Pharmacy.

Custom compounded prescriptions offered by Primera Professional Pharmacy are prepared in accordance with Section 503A of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. These compounded medications are not FDA-approved and have not undergone FDA premarket review for safety, effectiveness, or quality. Compounded medications are intended for professional use only and are not essential copies of commercially available products.

Healthcare professionals may prescribe the Demovectin™ Kit via phone, fax, or e-scribe through Primera Professional Pharmacy. To learn more about Primera Professional Pharmacy, visit www.primerarx.com.

About Primera® Professional Pharmacy

Primera® Professional Pharmacy is a full-service pharmacy specializing in pharmaceutical compounding offering an integrated service model that delivers therapeutic solutions to both doctors and patients, fostering a collaborative relationship pharmacist. Advanced pharmacy software allows prescription status reports and increased patient compliance, helping to improve therapeutic outcomes

Contact: Paula Hooper, PharmD, Pharmacist in Charge

Phone: 800-233-5469

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Primera Professional Pharmacy