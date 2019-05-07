PrimeRevenue CEO PJ Bain Chosen for Leadership Atlanta Class of 2020

ATLANTA, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeRevenue, Inc. , the leading provider of working capital financial technology solutions, announces that the company's CEO, PJ Bain, has been picked as a member of the 50th class of Leadership Atlanta, one of the oldest sustained community leadership programs in the nation. The program is dedicated to "bringing together the region's most influential, engaged, and creative leaders dedicated to working together for the greater good," noted Pat Upshaw-Monteith, Leadership Atlanta President and CEO.

The core of Leadership Atlanta's programming is its signature nine-month, executive-level series. Approximately 85 established leaders are chosen from a large pool of candidates each year to represent a broad cross-section of metro Atlanta. Through retreats, full-day seminars, service projects, discussion groups and community tours, members explore critical community issues, examine themselves as leaders and build relationships of trust and mutual understanding.1

"At PrimeRevenue, we are values-driven and committed to giving back to the communities that support us," said PJ Bain, CEO of PrimeRevenue. "It is humbling and an honor to join this select and diverse group of Atlanta Leaders, and I look forward to the privilege of working beside them to build up our community in the town that our headquarters calls home."

1 https://www.leadershipatlanta.org/About/WhoWeAre

About PrimeRevenue

PrimeRevenue's supply chain finance (reverse factoring) solutions help organizations in 70+ countries optimize their working capital to efficiently fund strategic initiatives, gain a competitive advantage and strengthen relationships throughout the supply chain. As the leading provider of working capital financial technology solutions, PrimeRevenue's diverse multi-funder platform processes more than $200 billion USD in payment transactions per year. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in London, Prague, Frankfurt, Hong Kong and Melbourne. Additional information about PrimeRevenue can be found at www.primerevenue.com | Twitter: @primerevenue | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/primerevenue.

