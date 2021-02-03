PrimeRevenue Expands Senior Leadership Team with New Addition to Executive Council

ATLANTA, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeRevenue, Inc., the leading platform for working capital finance solutions, welcomes Gavin Cicchinelli as its new Chief Operating Officer.

With more than two decades of leadership and executive experience along with a deep understanding of the payments space, Gavin brings a unique focus on improving and strengthening operational strategies and implementing go-to-market growth execution. He will be instrumental in leading transformation across the company's corporate and operational strategies during a time of exciting growth for the company. In addition to driving commercial expansion that aligns with PrimeRevenue's core business, Gavin will explore and deliver key adjacent growth opportunities that will deliver exceptional value for new and existing clients.

"I am excited to join a high-growth and rapidly evolving organization at PrimeRevenue, where innovation and curiosity are ingrained in every aspect of the business. I look forward to partnering with the team, customers, and partners to accelerate core and adjacent business growth opportunities. The future at PrimeRevenue is very bright and I look forward to being an integral part of taking this company to the next level," said Cicchinelli.

Prior to joining PrimeRevenue, Gavin served as President and Chief Revenue Officer of Integrated solutions at TSYS, a publicly traded global payment processing services company acquired by Global Payments in late 2019. There, he also served as Head of Product and divisional COO before being pulled back into a P&L role. Gavin joined TSYS via acquisition of TransFirst, a privately held provider of payment processing and POS solutions across North America. He held multiple leadership positions within the company, including VP of Sales and SVP of Business Development. At the time of acquisition by TSYS, Gavin was promoted to lead organizational integration efforts as President of Financial Institutions.

"Gavin is going to be a great fit with our existing team, and I am confident he will help our organization and our clients take bold and aggressive steps towards achieving our full potential," said PJ Bain, CEO of PrimeRevenue.

About PrimeRevenue

PrimeRevenue's supply chain finance (approved payables financing) solutions help organizations in 80+ countries optimize their working capital to efficiently fund strategic initiatives, gain a competitive advantage and strengthen relationships throughout the supply chain. As the leading provider of working capital financial technology solutions, PrimeRevenue's diverse multi-funder platform processes more than USD$250 billion in payment transactions per year. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in London, Prague, Hong Kong and Melbourne. Additional information about PrimeRevenue can be found at www.primerevenue.com | Twitter: @primerevenue | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/primerevenue.

