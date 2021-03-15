PrimeRevenue Reaffirms Rapid Deployment Capabilities for Companies Facing Supply Chain Finance Disruption

ATLANTA, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeRevenue, Inc., the leading provider of technology-enabled working capital solutions, announces its capability to deploy supply chain finance programs in as little as two weeks to support suppliers that may be experiencing a delay in receiving early payments.

The company has taken proactive steps to ensure its technology and services are well equipped for the rapid deployment of a working capital solution. With a diverse network of more than 100 bank and financial institution funding partners, PrimeRevenue has access to approximately $43 billion in liquidity that is ready for immediate use.

"Our immediate priority is to support buyers and suppliers facing disruption of their supply chain finance programs to ensure they have access to cash," said PJ Bain, CEO of PrimeRevenue. "Ethically delivering transparent SCF programs that strengthen supply chains around the world is at the core of what we do at PrimeRevenue. We, along with our global funding partners, are ready to quickly implement reliable, sustainable programs to minimize funding interruptions for companies that rely on early payment the most."

This commitment is backed by time-tested technology and a dedicated team of global specialists at the ready to quickly work through the integration and testing phases of program implementation with little disruption to IT, AP, and Treasury.

Supplier onboarding can be completed in as little as one day. All bank account information and required documentation can be submitted 100% digitally via PrimeRevenue's SCiEnable solution. Dedicated supplier onboarding teams are ready to assist suppliers as necessary to expedite the onboarding process.

"We are dedicating increased technology and people resources to ensure quick and smooth implementations," said Gavin Cicchinelli, COO of PrimeRevenue. "Since joining PrimeRevenue, my main focus has been strengthening our operational excellence with the goal to improve existing client experience, accelerate new program deployment, and support companies in creating resilient supply chains that are insulated from external disruption."

About PrimeRevenue

PrimeRevenue's supply chain finance (approved payables financing) solutions help organizations in 80+ countries optimize their working capital to efficiently fund strategic initiatives, gain a competitive advantage and strengthen relationships throughout the supply chain. As the leading provider of working capital financial technology solutions, PrimeRevenue's diverse multi-funder platform processes more than USD$250 billion in payment transactions per year. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in London, Prague, Hong Kong and Melbourne. Additional information about PrimeRevenue can be found at www.primerevenue.com | Twitter: @primerevenue | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/primerevenue.

